DAILY HOROSCOPE

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Aries : You may find yourself in a precarious position today, says Ganesha. You may feel challenged and swim against the current, which will be counterproductive. Nothing may seem to work out. Taking a break will ease the stress at such a time.

Taurus : In all probability, it is a favourable day to begin financial planning, says Ganesha. You will focus on your relations and leave no stone unturned to make them prosper. You may yearn for a quiet getaway and end up spending a small fortune to get what you want.

Gemini : Today, you may resume your quest for spirituality which you had aborted some time back. However, that doesn’t mean you are on your way to sainthood. You are just trying to get close to your inner self. Though you will be frugal while spending on yourself, your lavish treatment to your beloved will stump everyone, including him/her, predicts Ganesha.

Cancer : You are likely to be a little over-zealous and over-analytical today, foretells Ganesha. You should not to be too forceful or severe on others. This will help you save a few friendships and will make sure that your reputation remains intact. It is best to avoid conflicts and differences with your peers and bosses, suggests Ganesha.

Leo : When it comes to maintaining a balance in any relationship, you set an example for others to follow. It is like an inner light guides you towards joyful coexistence, though, at times, it may entail making certain acts of sacrifice, says Ganesha. You may choose to lose an argument in order to win hearts. Just remember that losing a battle is sometimes the only way to win the war. Keep your language short and sweet on this wonderful day.

Virgo : Take up the gauntlet that promises to test your business acumen, especially those related to capital and finances. You are most likely to come up with out-of-the-box ideas to resolve issues, and Ganesha assures that this will work wonders.

Libra : Everyone has a dream, but only few have the fortune to realise them. Be among the lucky ones today as you see your dream project materialise and take its first steps towards a successful future. But all good things have humble beginnings. What matters is that you had a dream, and dreaming it was the hardest part, reminds Ganesha.

Scorpio : Ganesha predicts that you shall work towards building a better future. But do not expect radical or dynamic changes. Cruise control is the best way to go for now, says Ganesha. Patience in itself will reap rich benefits.

Sagittarius : Murmurs of discontent will reach your ears, especially from those very near. But if you go about pleasing one and all, you may not defuse the bomb completely. Exercise caution, and a lot of patience, says Ganesha. Your tolerance will not only help you overcome the problem, but also help you in addressing dissent in your cadres.

Capricorn : There are good days and bad days; your day today will oscillate between the two extremes, says Ganesha. While on the one hand, your mind will be flooded with negative feelings that will make you feel miserable, on the other, your efforts at work will yield good results in the future. The need of the hour is to stay calm and take criticisms in your stride. Dealing patiently with chaotic situations will pay off in the long run.

Aquarius : Today is a day of communication and associations. While at a family gathering, you will enjoy chatting nineteen to the dozen! But at work, you may be left teaching, explaining, negotiating, co-ordinating and arranging meetings. A productive but draining day, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Compromise is the name of the game when it comes to relationships, and you are adept at it. You realise the importance of losing an argument to win over a heart, and do so with panache. Indeed, this is an area where others emulate you, says Ganesha.