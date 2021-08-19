Thursday August 19-2021

Aries: Your work and family will vie with each other for your attention. Merry-making will seem a good idea in the evening. Your desire for name and fame will meet with success shortly, maybe even today! Ganesha showers his blessings on you.

Taurus: You must learn to get to the root of a routine to keep things fresh today, feels Ganesha. Just learn the basic psychology of people and analyse the facts. All action and decision has a motive, you will need to understand the chain to get the most out of things, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: An extremely productive and fulfilling day awaits you. Alongwith your daily routine, you will also concentrate on your houshold issues. You will feel the need to have someone to call your own. You may find yourself in two minds over things like marriage and partnership. It is a good day to sell something, says Ganesha.

Cancer: An awareness of optimism and idealism will mark your activities this day. You may benefit by traversing from one terrain to another. You will be liberal and generous with ideas; your internal beauty will blossom.

Leo: Pack your bags, and don’t forget the sunscreen and the shades. Look at the stars today — Ganesha foresees for you a strong prospect of going on a tour. If not an individual backpacking adventure, then an elaborate family holiday, but travel you shall. With Lady Luck smiling upon you all day long, getting work done to the satisfaction of all is not an issue. So wrap up the workload, and grab your suitcase. Bon voyage!

Virgo: It is not the time to rest on your past laurels, and you will have to carry on with your work unabated. You will have to keep your focus steady and remain organised to get the same level of success that you had in the recent past. Ganesha advises you not to neglect your relationships, as they are the cornerstones of your success and tranquillity.

Libra: Ganeshji says that today you shall make your competitors and enemies envious of your success in business. Beware, as they shall try to hurt or put down your reputation in varied ways. Instead of having a fight with them you should try to be politically correct and take care of matters using your intelligence. This afternoon can bring in a new love in your life that will be very good for you.

Scorpio: You are in a dilemma and feel like standing at a crossroads of life. Some important decisions of life need time and that’s what you want right now. However, keep personal life and work separate to avoid confusion and disturbance. As per Ganesha’s advice, it’s all right if decision making takes some time, but avoid taking hasty decisions.

Sagittarius: Your ways to deal with your team mates and colleagues will be strict and disciplined. However, your perfect ways at work will leave them awestruck. Your personal equations will be least affected by your stern ways, says Ganesha. Do not let success go to your head.

Capricorn: A penny saved is a penny earned. Your strong belief in this will make you scrutinise your requirements and rearrange the priority list, so that you know where and how to utilise the resources. Your choice of friends will represent your approach and outlook towards life. Ganesha advises you to choose your friends wisely.

Aquarius: There is nothing like having a good time with your brothers and sisters. Generally, you plan out your routine and activities by yourself, but it is a different day today. Your siblings will make plans for you and you will just go along with the flow, predicts Ganesha. Spontaneity is something new to you, and you will enjoy the change.

Pisces: Some unknown fear could haunt you today. You will direct your energies to discovering the source of your worries and eliminate them. Lovers will find some precious time to cozy up with their partners. You will find yourself going out to the movies or to a concert. On the whole it will be a productive day for you, says Ganesha.