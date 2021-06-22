Wednesday June 23-2021

Aries : You will remain undecided today, which is quite unlike you, says Ganesha. This will lead to speculation, which is not a bad thing by itself, unless you put all your money into the bargain. Also, be careful not to take wild guesses in love and relationships.

Taurus : Impulsive action kicks in as you work and interact today. Do not let the pressure and strain cloud your thoughts, and instead focus on acting on the things at hand. If you find things spiralling out of control, take a break and listen to some music that soothes your heart, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini : You will be surrounded by conflicts today. However, you will come to realise within a short while the solutions required to troubleshoot your way out of your difficult circumstances. You will desire solitude and peace so much so that you will not find even your family members welcome company, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Today, it is quite possible that you have a presentiment of things that are about to happen. Scarily enough, the premonition may not be too far off the mark. All your senses, especially your sixth sense, are likely to remain highly active today. It is best for you to keep your eyes and ears open to avoid any misunderstanding at work or home, says Ganesha.

Leo : Always dependable, that is what you are. And today, you will just underline this fact in bold strokes through your fine display of commitment to work, and your dedication to your family, says Ganesha. Your company may never find a better person for the job that you are assigned to do. Even at home, your credentials as the perfect family man will shoot right off the charts.

Virgo : Ganesha sees you keeping away from a joint venture. You are capable enough to handle big projects yourself. You are most likely to lead and coordinate large teams and extract work from them as you will.

Libra : Ganesha says today you will get the opportunity to lay bare your thoughts and feelings and exchange ideas with others. Your mind will be at ease and more relieved when you have opened up. Your business acumen will be praiseworthy today. Towards evening you will reap the benefits of all those good deeds that you may have done in the near past.

Scorpio : For you Scorpios, love and intense passion are like a way of life. Today will not be any different, for you will put these on top priority, as you mark today’s planner. Well, there is no harm in it, till you know your boundaries. At work, take it easy, for if you fail to resist yourself from making a pass at someone attractive, you may land yourself in serious problems. Instead focus on your creative energies, and find fun in life’s simple pleasures.

Sagittarius : You feel highly balanced today, says Ganesha. Being a family person, you dedicate your time equally at home and carry out responsibilities towards family. When it comes to work, you are at ease today. Enjoy the serenity of nature in the evening.

Capricorn : If you are an engineer, you will consider about investing your money in your dream project or a business venture. For sports person, today will be a favourable day for health and wealth, foresees Ganesha. Make every step ahead wisely, otherwise you will have much to regret when something goes wrong. Socially, you will build a stronger reputation, says Ganesha.

Aquarius : One way or the other, money matters will be the highlight of the day. Working environment at your office will be better than before. Be prepared to work harder as today your bosses may assign you some new projects, foresees Ganesha. Travelling is on the cards for you.

Pisces : You will bump into an old friend or a distant relative today. This rendezvous may be with a person who you were close to long ago and it will warm your heart with nostalgia. You might contemplate taking a break from your daily grind to spend sometime to rekindle your childhood memories or visit your hometown. Don’t let the nostalgia overwhelm you as it may make you ignore the tasks at hand and cost you heavily, suggests Ganesha.