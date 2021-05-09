Monday May 10-2021

Aries : Flow with the tide today. This is Ganesha’s tip pertaining to your relationships. You are assertive as a general rule but you can save it for later. Today is the day to be generous and accede to the wishes of your beloved. You may even propose to him/her.

Taurus : This day you will be compelled to be resigned to your fate. Ganesha does not see your own will power in operation today. Though you would be surrendering yourself to the whims of destiny, do not expect anything good to come out of it. You are likely to take wrong decisions and go of course. This is one of those days when you are liable to feel extremely lost and lonely. Have no fears. The day will pass, like any other day.

Gemini : You will end up having an argument with people owing to your aggressive nature. These people could slander your reputation on account of your enemity. However you will be able to defeat them. They will have to give up against your intellectual superiority. Be wary, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You are known for your ability to set the ball rolling. Once you set your mind to do something, it is generally considered done by your peers. Today, you are eyeing a few accomplishments on the monetary front. Most part of your day will go in dealing with financial transactions, and importing and exporting goods.

Leo : The desire and passion for learning is a life-long quest, says Ganesha. It may be that you love to learn, but dissipating the knowledge you have acquired is equally important. So on this day, it is through teaching that you shall learn just how fascinating and frustrating children can be. Give them time and space and you shall find yourself filled with pride as they scale greater heights. Ganesha believes that now is the time to master some extracurricular activities.

Virgo : Expenses will mount uncontrollably today, and they will be mostly wasteful in nature. However, positive energies are gathering momentum, and Ganesha says you would do well in making full use of them, both in your personal and professional spheres.

Libra : Sometimes, you lend a helping hand and people end up taking the entire arm. Well, that’s kids for you! So beware, because young ones around you may try to take undue advantage of your sympathetic nature today, hints Ganesha. Minor issues and problems may dampen the high spirits that you are in today. But fret not, just keep a cool head and get back on track to being your charismatic self. Also, Ganesha sees you taking chances in money matters today.

Scorpio : It is more than likely that you will be in high spirits today, says Ganesha. All your energy and exuberance may not yield expected results. That is no reason to lose heart though. Keep up the effort from your end and you will eventually taste success in the days to come.

Sagittarius : You will find yourself rubbing shoulders will Lady Luck today. Sharpen your multi-tasking skills as you will keep busy and have only occasional moments of respite. Good will and green print, you might find them both with ease and in abundance, predicts Ganesha.

Capricorn : Patience is tested when one is in trouble; your patience could be tried today. The trick is in keeping your composure, says Ganesha. Avoid getting into an argument or scuffle with those around you, as luck may not be on your side.

Aquarius : Be sure of your strengths and decisions, and Ganesha guarantees you success. You don’t care what others think about you, but don’t be so indifferent that you ignore their choices, preferences and comforts completely. The smile of you sweetheart will work like a charm and you will forget all your worries, feels Ganesha.

Pisces : For those in the creative fields of marketing or advertising, today is an extraordinary opportunity to tweak your marketing mix into bringing in maximum profits with bare minimum efforts. Your health interests will also take priority now, and you will find yourself spending more time in the gym, says Ganesha.