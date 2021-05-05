Thursday May 06-2021

Aries : You probably have a big circle of friends, and though most of them may be casual friends, they may sometimes prove to be favourable. They may help you overcome some dejections. It will also help you figure out the importance of the role friends can play.

Taurus : You have an easy carefree day ahead. There will be no woes or worries, says Ganesha. But to will be inclined to take up too many things at one time, more than you can handle. This may, in turn, get you stressed and uptight. You are advised to be practical and not to overdo things. If you do get into a fix, a moment’s reflection will show you that you alone are to be blamed. Try to be realistic and reasonable.

Gemini : You will tend to be religiously inclined today, feels Ganesha. For this purpose, you may spend some time visiting a temple, mosque or church. You are also likely to go shopping, and chances are that this too is for a religious purpose. May God bless you, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Ganesha predicts an excellent and exceptional day for you at work. You are likely to need all your business acumen while negotiating deals. Your leadership skills are likely to come to the fore during the final stage of a deadline, be it about completing an order or launching new products and marketing them, says Ganesha.

Leo : Today may not be the best time to mess with you, considering the aura of invincibility that you possess. Be it a game, a competition, or an argument, you will have the edge over others in every sphere, says Ganesha. Also, you may come across people with whom you will have personal differences, and those who will try to change your fortunes. The best way to deal with them, according to Ganesha, is to be patient and play the waiting game.

Virgo : Ganesha feels that today may be an important turning point in your life. You will look to secure the money much required for your bright future. Relationship matters will top your priorities during the afternoon today. You may also feel the need for spirituality, so try your hand at meditation and yoga.

Libra : Today is an important day for you, and you will learn a lot from your life partner. Even on the work front, business partners will extend their best possible cooperation to you. Your chances of winning in cut-throat competitions are very bright today, predicts Ganesha.

Scorpio : There is nothing more enchanting and alluring to you than some passionate time with your love interest. The only problem that Ganesha sees here is that there may be too many love interests. Your chosen partner, though, may get to see a different side of you in the evening. The Scorpio in you can make anyone fall on their knees, begging for your love. Today, this side of you shall be dominant. Professionally, you will be able to resolve nagging issues.

Sagittarius : According to Ganesha, money is likely to slip-off your hand easily today. Try to wave off unnecessary expenditure. The entire day is spent managing funds, while the evening brings a lot of positive energy with it. You prefer to sit back and relax.

Capricorn : Your grand orchestration may not come to fruition, and even your best-laid plans may go awry, says Ganesha. Squabbles with people over petty issues will add to your growing vexation; keep calm and you’ll handle all of it just fine.

Aquarius : Finally, you’ve decided to clean up the mess! And you will do a fine job, whether it’s your workspace, your bills, your finances, or even your closet. And now that you’re inspired, you might as well sort out your mental clutter too, chuckles Ganesha.

Pisces : Financially, you have bright prospects awaiting you today. You will be able to deal with the mind-numbing financial jugglery required to take stock of your monetary matters with precision. You might be dealing with people who secretly have an axe to grind against you, cautions Ganesha.