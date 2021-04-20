Wednesday April 21-2021

Aries : With your substantial inter-personal abilities, you will accomplish a great deal today, says Ganesha. Your power of expression will impress many people. Financial rewards are on the cards, but be cautious about minor accidents and illnesses.

Taurus : You have a very pleasant day ahead. Though you are, by nature, restless and excitable you will be very steady and focused in whatever you do today. So says Ganesha. Later you will desire to enjoy the company of your friends and will call them over to chat and gossip with them. The evening will provide you lots of fun and laughter. You should be ending the day on a happy, contented note.

Gemini : There is a possibility of conflicts brewing at your home today. The demands made by your family members will increase and you may struggle to cope to meet them. This could make you ill-tempered. You will encounter large expenses in meeting these demands. You need to cut down on your expenses and increase your savings, says Ganesha.

Cancer : A wondrous beginning of the day! A unique vibrations in romantic life. Ties with life partner will be cordial. Blissful moments of married life are indicated. Peace and happiness prevail in the family. The whole day will be blooming and jovial, says Ganesha.

Leo : You may have arguments with your family members today. You need to adopt an accomodating attitude today, since it is not a very promising day for you. Otherwise nothing may go in your favour. You will have to work harder than usual in the office, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Family matters will matter today. They hold more weight in your thoughts than everything else, says Ganesha. Business will be good today. Spend the evening relaxing and chilling out. On the cards is a visit to a place of worship.

Libra : Ganesha says you shall pay more attention to your family and family issues. You will want to renovate and change the interior of your house or go in for purchasing new gadgets and décor for the home. You will spend time today with your family members. Ganesha says his best wishes are with you always.

Scorpio : It’s time to influence people and win their hearts whether it’s your crush, love or your boss. You may be eager to express your feelings for them. At work, you are likely to work actively and kick start the projects in the pipeline. Ganesha, advises your to keep your eyes and ears open.

Sagittarius : The way you keep your interests alive will keep your mind occupied. Leisure activities and by-lines will by-pass the mundane routine today, foretells Ganesha. Pamper yourself by doing what you like, be it gardening, cooking or even plain old reading. Ganesha also sees a heavy meal with friends late in the day today.

Capricorn : You’ll be popular today at your workplace. Your honesty and efforts will be recognised, which will be fulfilling for you. But, tomorrow will be a different day and times may not be favourable for you. It is, therefore, necessary for you to understand the importance of today and utilise it to the maximum, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius : Flash warning signals to your arch rivals as you will be in a mood to prove you metal and give them a run for their money. Doubts and inhibitions – all will vanish in the air and you will be determined to make your mark, feels Ganesha. While on your path to success you will wins the hearts of one and many.

Pisces : There is a thick chance that your day will be profitable on the monetary front. Money may pour in from business or even through overseas investments. Your knack for good public relations and networking will work to your benefit and good deals will come from far and unexpected sources as well. Reap the benefits and make the most of your contacts, says Ganesha.