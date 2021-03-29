Tuesday March 30-2021

Aries : A romantic link is about to be presented to you as a surprise, shining and smiling. Ganesha advises you to be prepared in your best dress and to practice some romantic talking. You never know what the evening has in store for you. Only Ganesha does, and he is sporting a knowing smile.

Taurus : You may feel that you woke up on the wrong side of the bed today, says Ganesha. The day is filled with a fair share of jittery moments and lingering worry. Stand firm and remember that every night has a dawn. The law of averages will make your evening more enjoyable. You may discuss certain intimate issues with your sweetheart for the betterment of your relationship.

Gemini : You will meet someone special who is here to stay for good, predicts Ganesha. Your kind and considerate nature will benefit others. You need to understand that it’s okay to spend a little on comforts and entertainment. Be ready for a busy, yet cheerful, day ahead.

Cancer : Today, you will be trying new things in your style of work. You may come across as mad, but there will be a method in your madness. Your new strategy and innovative ideas will give a new lease of life to the projects you are working on. However, you need to take a break from work in the evening and go home to your loved ones to recharge your batteries, advises Ganesha.

Leo : One way to assure success is by believing in oneself and one’s abilities. Let this confidence and your high spirits take you to newer heights today, says Ganesha. Remain cheerful all day long, and you will see your hardships disappear as you tackle them with consummate skill. But more importantly, Ganesha foresees the day leading you to a fulfilling evening. Enjoy!

Virgo : Business and pleasure will be well balanced. Ganesha says you will enjoy the party which will seem endless today. Your monetary outflow will be in direct proportion to the time you spend just lazing around. However, Ganesha advises you to spend sensibly and not to worry about it.

Libra : Ganesha says those of you in the field of business will find this to be a good time for them. In any work that you undertake your vision and ability will be showcased. You will have to spend more time at your workplace. Ganesha says you should try and maintain a balance between your work and your family.

Scorpio : The spectre of financial instability will keep haunting you. But there can be a brighter side to life too, says Ganesha. Long overdue payments might get encashed today. And those blind bluffs you call sometimes in business might pay handsome rewards, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius : A tiring day is in store for you today. Find yourself labouring worse than Hercules. The positive outcome would be that you would lose a few extra calories. But late in the day, a nice quiet time with family and friends would relieve you of all the stress.

Capricorn : Normally, others, especially colleagues get jealous of one’s success, but yours is a different case. They will not only motivate you, but also guide you while you take up new projects and assignments. Not everyone is blessed with such cooperative colleagues, says Ganesha. Those of you who wish to change their current job, better wait for a while as times are not favouring you, today.

Aquarius : If you’re stuck indoors today, make the most of it. There’s always carrom, checkers, chess and partying! Shake yourself a bit, and you’ll come up with creative ways to spend a leisurely day. You’ll find that either way, life is wonderful, says Ganesha.

Pisces : While you may have a wide circle of acquaintances, it is only a select few who you bless with your munificence. And that is precisely what you will be busy with, as a day filled with socialising and leisure-filled activities beckons, says Ganesha.