Thursday March 04-2021

Aries : You are going to make full use of your silver-tongued sleekness today! Your power of expression will be appreciated, especially by the opposite sex, and you will thoroughly enjoy the attention. Ganesha advises a little meditation to help balance your inner and outer worlds.

Taurus : Today may be the beginning of an exciting relationship, predicts Ganesha. You will feel oneness with words and actions, communicating with your colleagues with ease. The spot light at whichever party you go to will be following you as you will storm the place with your enthusiasm and charisma.

Gemini : You will make diligent efforts to keep your loved ones happy and content and will expect the same from them today. However the more expectations you fulfill, the more they will rise. You need to give some time to yourself as well, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will be an eternal optimist today. Ganesha says that your accomplishments will motivate others to emulate you. You will spend the evening with family members and enjoy it, too. your value for family values and plans will go up to-day. You will follow a definite pattern in achieving them.

Leo : You may meet people whom you haven’t met in a long time, or will attempt to. New relations and acquaintances may also be formed. You will try to keep yourself busy in one task after the other. You will be able to finish all your work as per deadline, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Your mission of finding an engrossing relationship has been fulfilled. At work, you may try to outdo other people with both your actions and words. Ganesha suggests you may go ahead and charm people with your repository of enchanting anecdotes and win their goodwill.

Libra : Ganesha says you will see your hard work come to fruition today. This is a good and profitable day for all those of you who are associated with the business field. For those of you who are working professionals this will be a day when your senior officials will praise you for taking up tough tasks and completing them satisfactorily. Ganesha advises you to avoid arguments today

Scorpio : You wake up to a new ray of hope, flaunting your sunny side up, predicts Ganesha. You leave no stone unturned to fulfil your desires. With boundless optimism, you are all set to win the world. Push your limits to know your strengths.

Sagittarius : Your role in bringing crucial and influential deals will be pivotal, says Ganesha. However, the end results may not turn up as per your expectations. But a pleasant evening with your beloved is likely to cheer you up and lighten your mood.

Capricorn : God helps those who help themselves. So, work hard, take care of your health, and keep believing in your dreams, says Ganesha. There are fair chances of you striking an important deal on the behalf of your company, and it will certainly boost the image of your bosses and you both. If you have a hobby or an interest for something, take some time out from your busy schedule for that, too.

Aquarius : It may seem that all of your plans are going haywire. It is not too late; you can still have things under control. All you need to do is focus on your work rather than helping everyone around. Because, you end up having no time for your goals, feels Ganesha. Later on the day, you will understand that in order to be helpful, you need to take care of your interests as well.

Pisces : Everyone knows your nature, but today you will feel uncomfortable by someone’s progress. Ganesha knows this is unusual but you need to think about this. Anger never gives results so it is better to focus on your good qualities and hard work to achieve your goals.