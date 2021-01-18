Tuesday Jan 19-2021

Aries : Curl, massage, clip, tweeze, polish, gloss, condition… today, will you attempt to shed your old skin. A dream date may have you in jitters but Ganesha suggests that you take it easy. True relationships are not sealed by glossy kisses alone!

Taurus : You need to be very and practical and realistic in all that you do today, urges Ganesha. You are known to be pretty emotional and sensitive and generally go by your feelings. Your mind, your reason do not normally feature in you decision making. Even minor problems, complications get you worked up. Try to remain focused and down to earth this day. Sometimes you need to let your mind rule over your head. Follow your reasoning while taking decisions.

Gemini : Your entire attention will be concentrated on the work-front today. You will be on the lookout for new projects and contracts to spur on your earnings. Opportunities for changing your job will come knocking on your door. You will be afforded the full co-operation of your colleagues today. Make the most of the day, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Control your anger, counsels Ganesha. Or else, it will sadden your near ones. Writers may display creative output of high order. The day augurs well for artists, too. This is the time to take up new challenges, says Ganesha.

Leo : You will not be in the mood to take up significant tasks today. You will want to throw your responsibilities to the wind and pursue leisurely activities. However you will still need to tackle some pressing issues. It is easier to swim with the tide, than against, , says Ganesha.

Virgo : You will be bubbling with ideas today. You may face a dilemma between your obligations and present duties, which could prove to be very perplexing. New contacts turn out to be very useful. Ganesha says blood is thicker than water, and family and friends will cement their relationship with you.

Libra : Ganesha says you will learn a lot from your past experiences for a shining future. You will be slightly possessive about some costly item that you own. There will be small concerns during the day about different matters, which will give you mental stress. On the whole the day will pass by nicely.

Scorpio : No matter how rich and successful you become, it is very important to stay grounded. Never let your success go to your head, advises Ganesha. Rudeness and overconfidence may take away everything from you and may leave you empty handed. So be kind and spread kindness.

Sagittarius : You become your own judge today. Through introspection, you try to find you the various causes that lead to troubles in your life. Though it may take time, eventually you achieve what you want and try to find reasonable solutions for the same. However, make sure you do not waste your entire day in pondering about the glitches; move on, Ganesha advises.

Capricorn : Mounting pressure of work and responsibilities during the day may drain your energy, but not your enthusiasm, feels Ganesha. The second half of the day will be tiring, as you will be fighting a tough battle with your competitors. You’ll come out triumphant from the fight as you perform smartly and get your acts right.

Aquarius : You need not always put up a brave face, feels Ganesha. You can ventilate your emotions and speak your heart out in front of your loved ones. It will make the pain bearable and you’ll probably get a way out of your problems. You will feel better by the evening, and a sweet smile will brighten up your face.

Pisces : You need to nurture your personal relationships carefully today, and give them the attention they are due. You need to control the outbursts of your temper and stop arguing with your partner or spouse over insignificant matters. Personal life will be smooth sailing as long as neither of you attempt to dominate over the other, says Ganesha.