Monday Jan 18-2021

Aries : Today is a bright day, and the stars foretell success for you. If you find yourself in a creative mood, indulge in some activity that will satisfy the urge. But, Ganesha says, if you are driving alone, exercise a great deal of caution to be on the safe side.

Taurus : Your business is going to thrive this day, says Ganesha. Your plans, projections, speculations and gambles are likely to pay off and give you good dividends. You will be admired and respected in the business world for your honesty and integrity. You will be in the right frame of mind to think about expanding your business. Your dynamic and enterprising spirit, your firm determination will get you rich rewards in the near future.

Gemini : You need to pay more attention to yourself today. Your kind and generous nature means you often think about others rather than about yourself. Now is the time to pay attention to your own needs. You need to spend more time with your family and friends as well, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will secure your place with hard work in your job or business. Ties with partners will improve. Closeness with spouse is indicated. Melody and joy will mark domestic bliss. You will spend the evening with your beloved. Ganesha’s blessings are with you.

Leo : The pressure at work will be high. Some person may try to tempt you with lucrative offers to go against your principles. However, you will be able to resist the lure of easy money. Your health may suffer today, so be on guard, says Ganesha.

Virgo : You will stay calm and steady today, and there is hardly anything that can disturb your peace of mind. Your family and friends will back you fully and motivate you to overcome hurdles. You will work with devotion, says Ganesha. You may ask for work that others may find very difficult to do.

Libra : Ganesha says people will try to take advantage of your amiable nature and disposition. Small issues will crop up today making your nature a little tensed and enhance your anger too. You will be inspired to take chances in monetary matters. Ganesha says you need to keep your mind steady and regain your lost charm soon.

Scorpio : Your imagination runs wild today. Though you do not travel geographically, your mind travels beyond boundaries. Think and act according to your will, advises Ganesha. However, practice caution before taking any major step.

Sagittarius : Your will be loaded with responsibilities at work today, fore sees Ganesha. But, you are pro challenges and will take it up sportingly. On personal front, the list of your friends is likely to get longer. All in all, Ganesha sees you in an active avatar today.

Capricorn : Don’t let your emotions play a spoilsport while deciding about the future. Think practically, otherwise, your expectations and reality will not be on the same boat, guides Ganesha. Friendly and supportive, today you will spread happiness and win the love of one and all. Whenever you get confused about which path to take, take advice from the experienced people around you.

Aquarius : Set any target, take up any activity or accept any challenge; you will succeed in any of them with flying colours, foresees Ganesha. Your well-wishers will shower praises upon your for those hard earned achievements. Friends are like family to you, take them out and have a gala time before another busy day begins.

Pisces : You will be busy with romance throughout the day. While singles are likely to find the person of their dreams, those who are married will establish a new closeness in their relationship. Your attitude towards work will begin to change. You will become more serious about your career, and the fruits of this transformation will be reaped by you shortly in the near future, says Ganesha.