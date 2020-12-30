Thursday Dec 31-2020

Aries : Ganesha says you are going to have the time of your life; that is if you make the right plans. At work, there will be the usual ups and downs. But plan the evening well and you may surprise yourself. Try candlelights, roses, music…

Taurus : Ganesha predicts that you will work extremely hard to meet your targets today. The dividends may not be what you anticipated, but do not let that bog you down. There will be no cause for anxiety or trouble today, says Ganesha. Partnership matters may end up in a cat and mouse chase.

Gemini : It will be more or less a hassle-free day, predicts Ganesha. Some of your personal belongings are very dear to you. But you need not be too possessive about them, especially when you have no options but to share them with others. Your ability to keep the mood light during the most morbid of situations will be tested today.

Cancer : A lot can happen over a cup of coffee, and today a lot will. Things will be moving quite swiftly today; a little too swiftly to your liking. You will get a lot of authority at the workplace, and you will use it to the point of abuse. Your prime focus, however, will be your family. Even if your mind is busy thinking about how to get under the skin of certain people, your heart will be at home.

Leo : Surviving an earthquake will seem easier compared to getting through this day without ruffling your feathers, says Ganesha. It is not your best day, and you shall have to work really hard to meet your targets today. Business-wise, do not expect to gather the dividends you have been expecting so far. On the personal front, it’s a shaky tightrope that you are walking in terms of relationships. Just hang in there. There’s nothing else you can do.

Virgo : Sunshine time today, says Ganesha. The spotlight is on you, and it’ll be one of those excellent days. Difference of opinions might crop up at work, but stroll over them, says Ganesha. Late in the day, candles and dinner will make you feel blessed. You’ll make quite an impression today.

Libra : Having an elderly hand to guide you and back you up is always a good thing. Today promises to be very advantageous to you when it comes to gaining from your seniors. It may have something to do with your exceptional skills in building rapport with people, or your ability to perform truthfully. Whatever it is, you are an instant and irresistible charmer and people have a high regard for you; a perfect time to go hit the social circuit and make full use of those skills, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : Get your family together today and spend most of the time with them, says Ganesha. If being practical is important, then have your close friends over at your place too. A romantic dinner with your beloved is on the cards today.

Sagittarius : Self-righteousness, and a sense of duty set the mood for the day today. You’ll be a miserly scrooge in the afternoon. But later in the day, expect dinner with your sweetheart to be extravagant and blissful.

Capricorn : You may have craved for a mini vacation to some place quaint and peaceful for long, and would have given up the idea every time because of the burgeoning work pressure. But it’s time to get impulsive. Give your imagination a free reign today, and go where it takes you, for travel is on the cards, and that too with your sweetheart, says Ganesha.

Aquarius : You will be on the cloud nine today! With efforts getting recognised and rewarded, you are motivated to beat your on standards and raise the bar. Not that you have not worked hard, but at work, you may have to put in more efforts as your bosses expect you to be more efficient and productive. Keep yourself grounded, advises Ganesha.

Pisces : You will need to enlist the cooperation of your colleagues while chalking out strategies at the workplace today, if you desire to make substantial progress, says Ganesha. The good news is that your efforts are likely to fructify. Some important decisions will be delayed if left unattended until the evening.