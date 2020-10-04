Monday Oct 05-2020

Aries : If you are aiming to marry soon, you can start making preparations today. However, before you take the final decision, it would be better to look at both sides of the coin, advises Ganesha. Activities related to such an alliance will dominate today, and by the end of the day you may feel very elated.

Taurus : This is one of those dreadful days when you could be unduly touchy and short tempered, fears Ganesha. Don’t go around getting into fights and quarrels with anyone who seems unfriendly or ill mannered. You will only end up in spoiling some healthy relationships. Your moods are likely change from moment to moment. An ugly row with your spouse cannot be ruled out. Do not endanger your married life. Be firm with yourself and keep your irritability under full control.

Gemini : A progressive day awaits you. However, you need to keep yourself in check when enjoying yourself. You will spend time with your friends and family and bond emotionally. Do not neglect your family members in the group activities that you take up, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Today looks set to be a day full of extremes, especially when it comes to your shifty moods. However, you will need to keep reminding yourself of not getting overly emotional or impractical. Otherwise you may end up being in complicated situations, warns Ganesha. It is high time that you gave due consideration to your health and eating habits. Consciously cultivate change. Overeating is a strong probability!

Leo : Today there is a chance that you will meet that special someone that you have been waiting for all your life. You may possibly give your partner a beautiful gift. You will be more inclined towards the arts and will be able to exhibit this new-found appreciation to the max, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha predicts that you will be rewarded today for all the good work done earlier. You will prefer to manage things in your own way, rather than taking orders from others. However, Ganesha advises you not to throw your weight around, but to stay calm and composed.

Libra : Ganesha says you will be more conscious about your beauty and outward appearance and try to enhance it by going to a beauty parlor or by purchasing expensive cosmetics. To enhance your appearance and personality you may also go on a shopping spree for clothes. Ganesha says you will gain benefits for your money today.

Scorpio : Yet another mundane day in your life, as nothing exciting is on the cards. However, be cheerful and keep trying hard to bring in some spice in life. You never know when the planets change their mood and make an exciting future. Keep the hope alive, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : No pains, no gains. So, when you go through a lot of turmoil and toil hard for your work, the rewards are definitely going to be fruitful, says Ganesha. Time for get together and soiree with family and friends! In a nutshell, a day with lot of fun activities.

Capricorn : Your hands are full with plenty of projects and assignments. Finish them off as soon as you can and spend rest of the day refreshing your mind. Communicating with people of all walks of life will make you enhance your horizon of knowledge, feels Ganesha. Talking about personal life, you will feel free to conduct yourself as per your wish.

Aquarius : Be sure of your strengths and decisions, and Ganesha guarantees you success. You don’t care what others think about you, but don’t be so indifferent that you ignore their choices, preferences and comforts completely. The smile of you sweetheart will work like a charm and you will forget all your worries, feels Ganesha.

Pisces : Ganesha warns that your expenses could be twice as much as your income or profit. You need to be more careful in money matters. It is not an auspicious day for any new work, new deal or any new beginnings. Ganesha indicates that things will look up after two days or so.