Monday Sep 14-2020

Aries : You’ve finally realised that diet and exercise are a must, and you especially need to take good care. Today, you may wish to eat something different. Tried Mongolian cuisine? Ganesha suggests that you go out with some friends who you’ve not been paying attention to.

Taurus : You will spend your day in the company of near and dear ones, says Ganesha. Family and friends might gather at your place and you will leave no stone unturned in welcoming them to your nest. In all probability, home makers will be able to shine in cooking as well as hosting, foresees Ganesha. Emotions will run wild and free with your sweetheart, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini : Some of your personal belongings are very dear to you. You may have to grudgingly share them with someone else. A mild pang of jealousy may kick in. But, you are merely being protective of something very personal, so there is nothing wrong with that, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You are feeling lucky today. The problem is that your feelings have nothing to do with the ground reality. So, while you may get busy trying your luck at risky speculative markets, Ganesha may get increasingly worried about the losses you may incur because of your foolishness. It’s better that you do nothing and spend some time with your family, make some changes in your house, or do anything to keep yourself busy. Even if you are feeling lucky, just don’t try your luck, says Ganesha.

Leo : Today, the force is with you. Well, at least part of the force that deals with being a smooth talker, says Ganesha. It is your power of expression that comes to the fore and stands you in good stead. Having mastered the art of communication, you now are a wizard of words who conjures showers of pearls with a mere twist of the tongue. When in doubt, people will simply walk up to you for some inspiring talk, and go home satisfied.

Virgo : Take a break today, says Ganesha. Replace the mundane with something exotic. Attend private dos and social meets and be gregariously gregarious.

Libra : No matter what you do, some days are just not happening. Considering the random mood swings that affect you today, it’s in the best interest of others that you put up a ‘Beware of me’ sign. By being forewarned about it, you should be capable of handling your erratic behaviour. Just remember that nothing can affect your mental balance, and that this is just a phase. After slogging hard through the the day, you may desire to relax and pamper yourself later in the evening, suggests Ganesha.

Scorpio : The day today is riddled with minor, nagging ailments. Adopt a two-pronged strategy, advises Ganesha. One – change your lifestyle, and two – visit your doctor for regular examinations. Ominous at his best, Ganesha counsels to take care of your health.

Sagittarius : Be set to capture the flag and sing the victory song in whatever task you take up today. Your subordinates will be the ones needing your support and motivation. At the end of the day, the icing on the cake would be the smile you take to bed.

Capricorn : The achievements of the day may make you feel like you were born to succeed in life. Yes, you will be successful in whatever you do today, even if you don’t try too hard for it, says Ganesha. But it’s important that you at least take an initiative and not expect rewards to come for no reason. Make the most of the day for fortune may not be as favourable tomorrow. Your friends and those you socialise with will praise you for your sterling quality and powerful personality.

Aquarius : Your mood will swing by the hour today! Naturally, you leave your friends stumped. But unpredictability does not mean that you take unnecessary risk. Ganesha suggests you complete all pending projects, and bear in mind that it is only fools who rush in where angels fear to tread.

Pisces : You probably jumped out of bed this morning itching to talk to someone. And why not, since all your latent power of expression will spring out like a jack-in-the-box today. The pearls of wisdom you shower on people who are down-in-the-dumps today will make them feel good about their bluesy, taciturn selves, says Ganesha.