Thursday Aug 13-2020

Aries : You are uptight about what is yours and today, you are even less keen on sharing. This possessiveness may have to do with a certain ‘someone’. Ganesha says matters regarding love are going forward intensely and your marital life will blossom.

Taurus : Your think tank will be running on overdrive today. Your possessiveness might kick in to cause a conflict. Keep your anger under the carpet to avoid any unnecessary complications. Introspection will also play upon your thoughts, leading you to explore your problems and pry for solutions, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini : Today may not be very meaningful and productive for you, though you will get to spend plenty of quality time with yourself in the afternoon, which may not necessarily be to your liking. By evening, you may feel a little extra sensitive. A lonely day, or as an optimist would put it, you’ve got the whole day to yourself; it could have been worse (For instance, a day alone with your nagging mother-in-law!).

Cancer : You are likely to be at your inventive best today, feels Ganesha. You are likely to taste success, much to the delight of your colleagues at work and loved ones back home. However, experience counts, and if you are a beginner at something, you may face problems in your new venture.

Leo : Agreed that home is where the heart is. But today, your home is where your troubles will be. The faster you try to run away from them, the quicker they seem to catch up with you, says Ganesha. So, scooting off may not be the best solution. Some people around you may try to blow things out of proportion; the best way to keep them in check is with a smile. For, a smile is the secret weapon of all winners, reminds Ganesha.

Virgo : Open the mind gates and let your imagination flow, says Ganesha. At your creative best, you will pursue innovation and creativity today. Luck will be on your side and even those things that you took a risk on may lean your way. You energy levels will be unusually high and you will feel passionate about all that you undertake. A good day to organise social events for family and friends.

Libra : Some days are full of new ideas. Today is one such day as you radiate diligence and intelligence. Consider it an auspicious moment to begin new business schemes, especially if you happen to be self-employed. Today, you will be able to think at a level higher and clearer than the rest. But, as happens when you focus more on work, it comes at the cost of family time. Maintain a balance, advises Ganesha.

Scorpio : Dig in deep and keep yourself in the hunt, says Ganesha. Karma matters, but don’t give much thought to the outcome. In matters of joint ventures, adopt a wait-and-watch approach today.

Sagittarius : Problems will push you in a corner today. But try resolving them as son as possible. Expect delays in making final decisions. But as the day ends, expect fruitful results to come by, predicts Ganesha.

Capricorn : You will start the day with verve and vigour, and will appear a completely different person at work. There will be a discernible change in your way of working, especially in terms of the level of energy and concentration you will put in. The switch to the new strategy will better your performance considerably and will make you feel that it was a good change after all. By the end of the day, all that you would want is a nice break to unwind, says Ganesha.

Aquarius : Ganesha advises you to make a simple change in your routine and things will work out superbly. You also get recognition and rewards for past achievements. But that does not mean you become complacent, says Ganesha. Get going, as hard work is still the surest way to salvation!

Pisces : Ferdinand the Bull would be the cartoon character that would most aptly describe you today. Calmness will be second nature to you, and wisdom will ooze from your pores. Communal harmony is something dear to your heart, and your amenability will see you achieve it, says Ganesha.