Saturday Aug 08-2020

Aries : You’re finally impressed by the yogis. A degree course in Art of Living? Ganesha approves. You may even fulfill a desire to begin lessons in music or dance, or something that has interested you since long. A good, good day, and it smells of sweet success.

Taurus : You may feel let down as your folks may not extend the support you expected from them, says Ganesha You should try to remain practical and not get swayed by emotions. It is highly likely that family feuds may erupt today. Ganesha advises you to avoid confrontations and keep smiling to emerge a winner.

Gemini : Your long-term goals seem to be shaping up well. You may also expect some good news, which will change the course of your life. Play a waiting game in matters of auctions and sealed tenders. And memorise these words: Prevention is better than cure.

Cancer : Ganesha advises you to watch your back today. However, he wants to make it clear that you may be at the receiving end of others’ actions. Anyway, your cautious and watchful approach will save you from needless discomfiture. In short, life will teach you priceless and precious lessons today, predicts Ganesha.

Leo : Do not be surprised if you find yourself today in a situation that somehow feels like a landmark moment in your life. Whether it is a personal matter or something related to work, that you must wait to find out, you will need all your grit and diplomacy to sail through. Stay balanced! One thing assured is that your social reputation shall receive a tremendous boost today!

Virgo : You will be cool as a cucumber today. Nothing that happens will unsettle that composure, says Ganesha. Your loved ones will stand tall and strong behind you, and inspire you to overcome obstacles. Your work will reflect dedication, says Ganesha. Go ahead and ask for work that is intellectually taxing.

Libra : Sit back and think hard — think about what is it that you really want when it comes to your business enterprises, because there are many ways to go about things at work, and they all shall lead your somewhere different. The stars favour you today with a golden touch, so take it in your stride and make hay while the sun shines. Learn to take charge and take initiatives, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : While not the Trot, you shall, however, trot on the lines of radicalism today, predicts Ganesha. Learn to think as you would, and always have, but act as others would have you to, advises Ganesha. Be the maverick that you are only with those who are closest and dearest, cautions Ganesha.

Sagittarius : You may have been experiencing hair loss in the past due to back-breaking stress, but things will begin to clean up today. As complex issues begin to fall in place, you are likely to receive some good news about a promotion or increment. At the end of the day, you will feel content in your comfort zone in the company of near and dear ones.

Capricorn : Overcome with feelings, you may take decisions that may stand in the way of success. Don’t let your sentiments ruin your future prospects because the damage done will be beyond repair, warns Ganesha. Today, there are also chances that your down-to-earth nature and amiable approach will win the hearts of many. A bit of caution and guidance from the elderly will help you move on the right path.

Aquarius : You need to think dispassionately and with clarity, says Ganesha. As always, sentiments may come in the way of your success today. Be careful, especially while taking decisions that will impact your future. You don’t want to study law, just because your friends are doing it!

Pisces : An important day today, you can expect to reach a much-awaited milestone either on the domestic front or at the workplace, says Ganesha. Expect your professional status and your social standing to receive a boost.