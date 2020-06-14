Monday June 15-2020

Aries : Your day is packed full. There are negotiations, commitments, plans and decisions to wade through. You may feel low on energy and swamped due to lack of information and inputs from others. But clarity will return gradually as matters conclude, says Ganesha.

Taurus : Today is a day of closure. You may find yourself on the winning side of things, says Ganesha. Pending projects will reach completion and you will achieve satisfaction and success in education. With a little extra effort, you can build a castle from stone. Ganesha wishes you a cheerful and colourful day.

Gemini : Today, you will do an amazing job in dividing your time between work and family. Despite your preoccupation with work, you will take time off for your family, and even plan out a small outing, leaving them pleasantly surprised. Also, your dreams are about to come true. Now, how many times does that happen in a lifetime?

Cancer : There is something different about today. It is unlike any other day. Just when you will start believing that there is nothing great about the day, it will spring a surprise. There have been days where life has thrown carrots at you; then there have been days when it has hurled brickbats. Today, you will be on the receiving end of countless kisses.

Leo : You will be confused with issues relating to the work-place today. You need to accept your present circumstances for what they are, and work towards resolving your immediates concerns to find your way ahead in life. This period of doubt will pass very soon, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Your beloved will not only give you a surprise today but also demand one, says Ganesha. There may be some good news on the business front. Ganesha says own up to your old mistakes so that you don’t repeat them, and chalk out the plans for the future. There is no need to shy from taking the advise of a loved one, as it will only benefit you, and later in the day, you may spend some good time together.

Libra : Ganesha says you will get the answers to all your questions. You will tend to worry about small things and issues. You will be able to earn from different sources today. Ganeshji assures that if you keep your mind balanced you will achieve amazing results in your work.

Scorpio : You may bump into people with different tastes and temperaments, says Ganesha. Some may surprise you, while some may just shock you. Sometimes, it is difficult to understand when people react indifferently to your success. Handle it with smartness and diplomacy.

Sagittarius : The winds of fortune will usher in your dreams and make them come true. Be careful not to go overboard with your foresightedness, lest they be marked delusions, warns Ganesha. You must realise that the only thing permanent is change, and hence, you must overcome any disappointment with strong will and determination.

Capricorn : Today, you’ll like to hold a cup of hot coffee in one hand, relax and go down the memory lane to cherish some golden moments. You may want to give another chance to your romantic relationship as you develop likings for your ex-boyfriend/girlfriend. Ganesha finds you to be busy in a lot social gatherings today.

Aquarius : Eat, drink, and make merry. But watch out: don’t empty your pockets in one go. Also, guard your reputation. A lot depends on your behaviour, and the big daddies may be watching you. You have a lot at stake, and there should be no regrets later. Let success be your priority for now, says Ganesha. All else will follow.

Pisces : Now is the time when the inner circle of friends that you have nurtured over the years will prove their worth, says Ganesha. It is good to know that in times of need you can bank on their support and count on their cooperation. You will be able to luxuriate in the benefits of their friendship today.