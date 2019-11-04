Tuesday Nov 05-2019

Aries : Set today aside for your hobbies and pass-times. Ganesha says doing things that you like will put you in high spirits, and it will show up in the way you behave with people you love. You may not be able to fully involve yourself in work but your seniors will be understanding.

Taurus : This day, your expenses are likely to outrun your budget, your earnings. So says Ganesha. In terms of expenditure, the situation can very well get out of hand, causing you a lot of monetary anxieties. Think twice before spending even a penny. If you have surplus funds in your hand, it is advisable to invest them sensibly instead of frittering them away uselessly. Remember, forewarned is forearmed.

Gemini : You need to understand and respect the feelings of others. You will be beset by financial worries and plagued by financial insecurity. You will work with grim determination to achieve all your goals and will be successful in doing so, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will give top priority to love today. Ganesha says that it is the best time to talk your mind to the beloved. Being happy with your colleagues, you will give them a treat in the evening. You will make everyone happy.

Leo : Have you ever marvelled at how circus artists do all those tricks while walking the tightrope? Well, don’t be too surprised at their abilities, because as far as Ganesha sees, today you have some pretty good skills yourself as you balance business and pleasure. On the home front, be proud of your children as they excel in academics and sports. On the social front, Ganesha thinks you shall find the time to mingle with friends and relatives.

Virgo : Sorting out long-pending issues will be a lengthy process today. However, Ganesha advises you to be persistent as the results will make all your efforts worthwhile. You will gain the ability to look at things through other peoples’ eyes, so to speak. Be generous, as you may have to take your beloved out for shopping in the evening.

Libra : Ganesha says you will be in a nostalgic frame of mind and will love to remember the good memories of the past today. You will be able to sit with like-minded people and will discuss and share your ideas and thoughts. You will share your thoughts on varied topics like philosophy religion etc. Ganesha says it is time you focus on the present and remain joyous instead of trying to think about the past or future.

Scorpio : Keeping your personal and professional life different would prove beneficial to you, says Ganesha. Commitment and dedication towards your work will win you accolades. This definitely calls for a celebration in the evening. Raising a toast to your success story followed by candle-lit dinner with your beloved would be just perfect to end the day.

Sagittarius : A day full of highs and lows, predicts Ganesha. Heaps of work is likely to keep you on toes today. You experience a stressful day at work. In the evening, you may spend quality time with your beloved and treasure small joys of life.

Capricorn : Love will top your priority list once again, and will make innumerable demands that you will strive to meet, says Ganesha. If you currently have any research work on hand, expect a breakthrough today. This besides, you will reminisce the good old days and will long to relive time spent together with family and friends. This longing you will share with someone who is a part of your fond memories.

Aquarius : If you are associated with law and legal matters, today is a favourable day for you. You will aim for the stars, because you know that even if you can’t reach there, you will not end up being in the mud. Later on the day, you will receive some favourable news, feels Ganesha.

Pisces : You will be in an extremely sensitive frame of mind today. You need to strike a balance between your head and your heart. Your financial situation might be the cause of some worry. Do not let this affect your family life, says Ganesha. You will also need to be on guard against trying to make a quick buck and against losing your temper.