Monday Oct 28-2019

Aries : You will share wonderful moments with your beloved today. Go ahead and learn some musical instrument, suggests Ganesha: it’s a beautiful way to convey emotions. And it provides a perfect means to woo someone anew. Join a class before the mood wanes.

Taurus : This day could be full of surprises, mostly unpleasant, fears Ganesha. Nothing is likely to turn out as planned and expected. There will be sharp and sudden twist and turns, unexpected shocks and setbacks all day long. You will, however, with the grace and blessings of the Almighty, manage to stay steady and unruffled, and move ahead. By evening, this phase will pass. No serious damage will be done. Things will be back to normal.

Gemini : Today is an important day to completely immerse yourself in your favourite activities, says Ganesha. But don’t forget that loved ones come first as lack of warmth may affect family life. Show your family members that you care. New relationships are also on the anvil. It is an eventful and positive day for you.

Cancer : Today, you will need to rise above your emotional leanings and will have to choose between doing the right thing and keeping your loved ones happy. So far, you have managed to strike a balance. It is about time that you learn to deal with your fears, suggests Ganesha. Always keep in mind that your emotions cloud your reasoning. You may not be able to think clearly and any careless outbursts may leave relationships strained.

Leo : Long forgotten relationships may be renewed today. Old acquaintances, room partners, hostel mates and the like may bump into you today. You will be in a happy mood as a result. Marital life will be blissful, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Sense and sensibilities will prevail today as you address relationships. On the emotional front, you may be unclear and oscillate between what you feel and what you really expected of you. But in the end, you may well end up following your inner voice than depend on others. Your intuition is invincibly strong, says Ganesha.

Libra : You will be very active today, especially when it comes to finishing tasks in office. Your thoughts will reach new heights and you will be able to motivate and stimulate others to perform. Your motto for the day is ‘Arise, awake and sleep not till the goal is reached’.

Scorpio : Retail therapy with your loved ones is a perfect recipe to have a good time! You will be more than willing to buy things of their choice. Haggling will be a trait you have closeted today as you go about being lavish in your expenses, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Staying away from home, for a long business trip may be painful. But, when you strike great deals, it’s worth it. Besides good returns from business, Ganesha also has many other surprises in store for you. Be hopeful!

Capricorn : Normally, others, especially colleagues get jealous of one’s success, but yours is a different case. They will not only motivate you, but also guide you while you take up new projects and assignments. Not everyone is blessed with such cooperative colleagues, says Ganesha. Those of you who wish to change their current job, better wait for a while as times are not favouring you, today.

Aquarius : Your will finally end today and you will enjoy the fruits of your hard-work. You are very good a considering all the pros and cones of every situation/project, drawing a plan on paper and distribution of responsibilities, however, execution of those plans is a problem area for you. Be practical to be successful, assures Ganesha.

Pisces : Being a friend in need is what today will be about, says Ganesha. Making new acquaintances and associations is also on the cards. Try not to let jealousy mar your better judgement while you are at it.