Friday Oct 25-2019

Aries : If you have a sportsman spirit, today will be a very bright day for you. You should make the best of it as something unexpected may turn out to be in your favour. Ganesha says you are sensible and know exactly how to balance work and leisure.

Taurus : Dark clouds may keep the sunshine from getting through to your window today, says Ganesha. Negative thoughts and apprehensions may cloud your judgement further. You will look to your family and friends to help you get past today. A loved one may play the pivotal role in changing your fortunes and your mood in the evening, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini : You will face conflicting emotions today on account of burying your emotions deep in your heart. You could fly into a rage on account of this and take some hasty decisions. You will express your opinions harshly on vital matters. You need to carefully consider the pros and cons of any decision you take today, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will like to display your money power and clout. But it will be purposeless. Normally, you are me-thodical but in the afternoon you may finish a task mindlessly and you may have to repent.

Leo : You consider yourself better than others. You will experience pride in your capabilities today. You will put yourself first before others. You should hold onto your viewpoints strongly, but do not disregard good advise especially in matters related to business. You will be able to make substantial gains this way, says Ganesha.

Virgo : A day full of sense and sensibilities in love today. Pessimism will knock more than just once throughout the day. But don’t let it affect your work, warns Ganesha. At work, you will be the most wanted trouble-shooter today.

Libra : Ganesha says there is all possibility of a trip for business or pleasure today. This journey will leave a long term impact on your memory and your life. You will win every ones heart by your powerful speech. You may forget your duty towards your family as you will show more inclination in trade and business.

Scorpio : A turn of tide in fortunes of life awaits you today, predicts Ganesha. The way you think – or not – will affect your health as much. Evenings may be spent in the pleasant company of friends and family, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : A lucky day for you as you go in for improving your appearance. Your social status will be boosted too. Your brainstorms will propel you into the limelight, so be prepared to receive much adulation. Expect people to get gaga over you, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : You are lost somewhere in the piles of files, and the most tried and tested formulae – meditation is not helping you take the stress off your mind and find a way out. Everything is not as dull and boring as it seems, assures Ganesha. It is a favourable day to buy a car or house. There is also a possibility of you moving to a new house.

Aquarius : You will be very unpredictable, today. Your opponents will not be able to anticipate your moves, and when the competition is tough such unpredictability will give you an upper hand, foresees Ganesha. Your honesty and efforts will be appreciated and rewarded at work. You have done what you could have done, now rest for some time and prepare for a new day.

Pisces : The first half of the day should see you busy with fulfilling your social obligations and completing your daily routine. You may be called upon to aid someone in the afternoon. You will win over everybody’s heart with your pleasing manners. Today will be an unremarkable day bereft of any surprises, says Ganesha.