Saturday Oct 12-2019

Aries : The yogis have finally succeeded in impressing you. Was it a stint in a Art of Living course? Ganesha gives you the thumbs-up and suggests you join that music or dance class you have been wanting to. Generally a nice day, and success is on the cards.

Taurus : This all matters are likely to revolve around the opposite sex. Women are going to feature prominently and significantly in everything that you do. So says Ganesha. That is good. But you will be inclined to be lazy and laid back and may thus reduce the effect and impact of efforts. Keep your sluggishness away and you will find that everything that you have been striving for is falling in your lap.

Gemini : You need to bear in mind that you need to concentrate on your own image and standing in society rather than worry about the actions of others. Those in the retail business will see an unprecedented spurt in their profits today, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Ganesha says that you will carve out your path for progress. You will get respect and recognition from people. Business rivals and illness may bother you. Beware of enemies’ actions. Your alertness will thwart their designs.

Leo : Working hard, or hardly working — there is a vast difference between the two. You would be wiser to be working hard today, especially if it is success that you desire, says Ganesha. Remember that there is no substitute for hard work, and the sooner you realise this, the better. So sweat it out today. Also, hard work always pays its dividends, so, after a long day at work, you can look forward to an enchanting evening with your love. The night shall be exceptionally memorable, hints Ganesha.

Virgo : You will stay calm and steady today, and there is hardly anything that can disturb your peace of mind. Your family and friends will back you fully and motivate you to overcome hurdles. You will work with devotion, says Ganesha. You may ask for work that others may find very difficult to do.

Libra : Ganesha says that to gain future opportunities you may have to rely on past experience. You will tend to become possessive about things close to you. You will also have to deal with unpleasant situations where your integrity is questioned. All said and done your day will go good except for minor issues and your understanding attitude will be praise worth today.

Scorpio : You may bump into people with different tastes and temperaments, says Ganesha. Some may surprise you, while some may just shock you. Sometimes, it is difficult to understand when people react indifferently to your success. Handle it with smartness and diplomacy.

Sagittarius : You are on a high today and a feeling of ecstasy surrounds you. You are performance driven and shall give you best in anything you take up. Listen to your inner voice, it will guide you to the correct path. Ganesha showers His benevolent blessings on you. Make the most of this day.

Capricorn : Mounting pressure of work and responsibilities during the day may drain your energy, but not your enthusiasm, feels Ganesha. The second half of the day will be tiring, as you will be fighting a tough battle with your competitors. You’ll come out triumphant from the fight as you perform smartly and get your acts right.

Aquarius : You want to spread peace and joy all around, and today you may achieve that. You, however, may have to sacrifice your own preferences and interests to ensure that the problems get solved. It is a noble thing to play the role of peace maker, but people may take you for granted, feels Ganesha. You may feel that you are leading by example, but turn back, probably nobody is following you.

Pisces : You need to concentrate more on your personal life, and seriously think about the changes you need to make. You are guided more by your heart in these matters. However, there is nothing to worry about, as this is a golden period for you. Today should be a progressive day that will bring a lot of positive changes in your life, says Ganesha.