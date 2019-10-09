Thursday Oc 10-2019

Aries : If you are a gadget freak, today you will have enough opportunity to flaunt your knowledge and impress everyone else. Students with a scientific bent of mind will excel in studies. Ganesha advises housewives to experiment with their own recipes, and not to worry about the oven – it will not burst.

Taurus : This day, you need to watch out against your selfish and possessive tendencies. Ganesha advises you not to be too determined or demanding. Try to not to be self centred. Do not impose your need and wishes on anyone. You should act generously towards one and all; particularly towards your spouse. This, you can be sure, will increase and enhance the love, warmth and intimacy you share with the others.

Gemini : You will be busy organising some religious function today or in visiting a place of religious significance. You will encounter expenses in religious and charitable work. However, you should guard against ignoring your daily work in pursuit of all these matters, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will win over people with the gift of the gab. Your rhetoric will prove beneficial to you. You may get into an argument or have friction with someone in the in-laws’ side. But keep your cool and face it bravely, so as to stave off mental depression.

Leo : You will need to keep from being agitated today. Let your spouse or business partner take critical decisions if you aren’t in the right frame of mind. Decisions you take today may have to be rethought of later. Important meetings will proceed smoothly, but you will not be able to commit to any final conclusions or contracts. Since it is not an auspicious day for you, postpone all important events, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Your renewed enthusiasm for life will bring about a radical change in you. Ganesha says today is a good time to let others see how important and how brilliant you can be. Your intelligence will become very evident as you demonstrate how things should be done.

Libra : Ganesha says that you will be full of joy, enthusiasum and vigor today. Your knowledge will improve by being in the company of intelligent people. Anything that you take up today will have your luck or destiny supporting you. Ganesha wishes you success in all your undertakings

Scorpio : A cascade of let-downs will dent your confidence and shake your determination, says Ganesha. But don’t let these failures affect you as they are temporary. At work, your subordinates may force you to take drastic measures.

Sagittarius : A cheerful you, your energy level is on an all time high. Ganesha foresees that you will enrol you name for a correspondence or a part-time course. This will boost your confidence and brush up your memory as well. People who are in legal profession will have a rocking day ahead.

Capricorn : Your grand orchestration may not come to fruition, and even your best-laid plans may go awry, says Ganesha. Squabbles with people over petty issues will add to your growing vexation; keep calm and you’ll handle all of it just fine.

Aquarius : Today, you will understand the value of your job. You decide to do away with everything that has been hampering your work till now. You realise you need to set some long-term goals in your career. Grab the opportunity while the intention lasts, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Your business associates will marvel at your business acumen, and will respect the insights you provide for them to work with. Meanwhile, you will be busy spending quality time with your family and showing them how much they mean to you today, says Ganesha.