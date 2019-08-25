Monday Aug 26-2019

Aries : Today, you will appreciate beautiful things and exotic artefacts. You may even seriously think of pursuing a business related to such commodities. However, you may not be able to make up your mind, says Ganesha. However, you will decide to keep an open mind about it.

Taurus : You may find it hard to stop the impending outflow of cash while shopping today, says Ganesha. You aren’t the one to be dominated and God help anyone who tries to dictate terms to you today. You may end up spending a small fortune, more than lavish to be precise, on the opposite sex today.

Gemini : Today, you are likely to get encouragement and support for your endeavours from all quarters. You have a gift of gab and your ability to dispel tension with even the simplest of your remarks will be put to test. Still, you will rise to the occasion and prove your mettle. Taking good care of your health is important, and you are no exception.

Cancer : Your business acquaintances will come forward in the manner that may seem nothing short of some divine intervention. This means that they will virtually save your neck from the guillotine, predicts Ganesha. You will grow wiser in your spending ways, as you will know what to buy and what not to buy. At work, you will impress everyone with your skills and efficiency.

Leo : Motivating people through your own actions is one way; the other is to let your words do the talking. Both are equally effective, says Ganesha. With a bit of help from the stars, today, it is your words that shall hold more weight than your actions, as you make optimum use of your presentation skills. It seems like a good idea to keep an open mind and learn new things that will go a long way in improving your communication skills. So, reconsider taking another look at the latest that technology has to offer to you. Remember, good communicators make better managers at any given opportunity.

Virgo : It is quite possible that you will love financial challenges that are thrown at you, as they whet your appetite for success. You will come up with innovative ideas and improved methods of problem-solving. Ganesha assures you that your current business ideas will work wonders.

Libra : Trivialities should be the least of your concerns today. Do not let the small things faze you out. Remember that it is the overall picture that matters, and not one small stroke of the brush. Bear this is mind, since you may come under some pressure from subordinates at your workplace. Just remember to consider all possibilities before making any decisions. Also, take time to relax and maybe even meditate. It is the key to finding some peace of mind on this hectic day, reminds Ganesha.

Scorpio : You will live the day in two dominant shades, feels Ganesha. One part of your day will be tinted in nostalgia and thinking, while the other will be spent in making up for the time you lost while star gazing and ignoring your work. Do not let the ghosts of your past haunt you because some things are best left behind while making a new beginning, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Suddenly, you discover that you are fully dedicated to your family. Kith and kins form the crux of your life, says Ganesha. Showing your love and affection to your kids will give you a feeling of satisfaction. Spend some quality time with your partner!

Capricorn : You will starve for some free time, but will find it difficult to steal even a minute from your busy schedule, even if it is for unwinding your overworked soul, says Ganesha. In times like these, one can hardly think straight, let alone be innovative. You will, however, work your way out by prioritising matters. By the end of the day, your efforts may get paid off, leaving you with the thought that it was all worthwhile after all!

Aquarius : You find solace in travel today. But if you plan to include others, beware, as you may end up doing all their dirty work too. But, you will find fulfillment even in that, which, says Ganesha, is your strong point. You know how to turn a weakness into strength.

Pisces : Stabbing with a pen is so much more satisfying than slicing with a sword. With these lofty ideals in mind, you will launch an assault upon your unsuspecting prey with your lethal presentation skills, eliciting cries of sheer ecstasy and tremendous applause. Don’t get carried away though, says Ganesha.