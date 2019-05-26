Monday May 27-2019

Aries : Today you will be perplexed by some inexplicable and fantastic event. Either that, or you may experience an unforeseen but favourable incident. It may not be earth-shaking, but it will definitely make you assess things. Besides, you could have difficulties meeting deadlines. However, Ganesha advises you to tell people about the importance of your work.

Taurus : Much to the disappointment and annoyance of your friends and associates, you are likely to act unduly possessive and self centred about persons and objects, warns Ganesha. Be sure, your overprotective attitude is not likely to amuse anyone. To make matters worse you will possibly ignore their well founded resentment and instead of setting matters right, you will be running after material gains. Try to reconsider your actions and motives. No one is likely to forget and forgive anything.

Gemini : Your desire to go travelling with your family members will receive an impetus today and you will set out to schedule your itinerary. It is a good time for travel and you will be able to more than satisfactorily execute your travel plans within your budget, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You may have to give more priority to your job. You will swiftly finish the task entrusted to you with concentration. Your zeal for work will be high. You will give so much importance to friends that you will go out of way to meet them.

Leo : You will be able to meet all challenges and obstacles successfully. Your ultimate goal is to come out victorious from any situations. There is a possibility that you will have to face severe competition in business or trade. Personal life will proceed without any hiccups though, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Your communication and creative abilities are your best weapons. You will be overflowing with zest for life and will exude cheerfulness. However, Ganesha warns that your creativity will bloom fully only in situations where there is no pressure or strain.

Libra : Ganesha says your friend who is very influential will be lucky for you. You will be able to start a new joint venture business with out any obstacles. Your efficiency and hard work will be appreciated.

Scorpio : You may face the music from bosses today, forecasts Ganesha. Your colleagues too may not warm up to you and offer half-hearted support. Novices knocking on the doors of career may look forward to belated success in interviews and final selection.

Sagittarius : Being a part of all things bright and beautiful will remain the highpoint today, says Ganesha. You may don the hat of an activist and fight injustice and discrimination in the right spirits. Even if you are asked to conquer the world, you will be able to do it today, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Lack of confidence may leave you glum in the first half of the day, and to add to it, you will be loaded with work that you may have taken up from company other than the one employing you full time, says Ganesha. The sullen mood will turn jovial by evening, and you can expect to have a good time socialising with friends and relatives.

Aquarius : You may feel constrained by future plans. Ganesha says that plans are okay, but you must live in the present to avail the cosmic energy that ultimately manifests your dreams. At work, your generous spirit adds to the goodwill you have already accrued.

Pisces : It is important to plan your finances in life, and you will devote your energies towards the same today. You might turn stingy with your money all of a sudden. An unexpected illness in the family will leave you worried. But it is likely to be a crisis which will blow over soon. Do not let it stress you out, says Ganesha.