Hope Writers Make Films With Female Characters That Can Do Next Level Action: Nora Fatehi

NEW DELHI, Feb 16: Being a dancer helped her learn stunts in the upcoming film “Crakk”, says Nora Fatehi who wants to do “next level action” like co-stars Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future projects.

Fatehi, who has featured in films such as “Street Dancer 3D” and “Bhuj: The Pride of India”, said like dance, action is also set to choreography.

“As a dancer, you are like an athlete too. The level we take our bodies to physically is crazy. You do the same thing in the dance and action world. You have to follow a certain choreography when the action director is formulating a scene.

“I feel it (being a dancer) helped me. Arjun and Vidyut did next level action, I had an action sequence but not like what they did which was out of this world. I only hope one day writers make films with female roles that can do such stunts. I want that because I’m ready to do that,” the 32-year-old told PTI in an interview here.

She also described “Crakk”, directed by Aditya Datt, as a film by “self-made actors and outsiders”. Jammwal has also backed the movie via his Action Hero Films banner.

“We all know that a debate has been going on for a couple of years about outsiders and how come they are not in certain projects and how filmmakers don’t take them in especially big-budget projects. Vidyut and Aditya sir took a punt on all self-made actors and outsiders on a huge budget film,” added Fatehi.

“Crakk” follows the journey of a man named Siddhu, played by Jammwal, from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Rampal, who stars as the antagonist in the film, shared his definition of a villain. The 51-year-old has previously played grey roles in titles such as “Om Shanti Om”, “Ra.One” and “Dhaakad”.

“I think a person who loses control over curbing his or her desires (is a villain). These desires could be harmful to another individual… Being absolutely selfish, that person kind of goes towards a villainous trait. If you have desires that are not harmful and they are as strong as the villain’s desires but they don’t harm anybody…” he added.

Jackson, 32, said she is happy to be starring in films again after a five-year hiatus.

The actor, known for “Ekk Deewana Tha” and “2.0”, said she has been trying to strike a balance between work and motherhood.

“When I got the call about ‘Crakk’, I thought this is not what I had in mind but I sat with Aditya on Zoom, heard the storyline and it was fantastic. It was challenging trying to juggle schedules. That mum guilt is always going to be there, all mums have it. But I also want him to know that I’m a working mum,” said Jackson, who is mother to four-year-old Andreas.

The actor said her son has been on sets with her and is familiar with India.

“He’s had that beautiful experience of new cultures, travelling, seeing mum on the big screen. It instils a kind of work ethic which is really important to me as a mother. And, this film goes hand in hand in my evolution and it has also helped his life. Everything I do now is for him,” she added.

“Crakk” is set to be released on February 23.