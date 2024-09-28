Hope people take risk and put money on female-driven films: Kriti Sanon

YAS ISLAND (ABU DHABI), Sept 28: Actor Kriti Sanon, who starred alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the hit heist comedy “Crew”, says she hopes more producers will take the risk to back women-led movies.

“Crew”, which released on March 29, opened to mostly favourable reviews and grossed over Rs 150 crore at the box office.

The film was directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. It was produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit.

“I’m hoping things will change, (but) it’s too soon to say anything. I hope people make more such films, and take the risk of putting good enough money into them (female-driven films),” Sanon told PTI in a group interaction at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 here when asked about the change for women in cinema post “Crew” success.

The actor, known for her work in films such as “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, “Mimi”, and “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, said it has been a conscious decision to play diverse roles.

“You need to keep reinventing and doing different stuff, that’s what I try and aim. Both ‘Teri Baaton Mein…’ and ‘Crew’ are different films. My next, ‘Do Patti’ is going to be different. Not every film gives you that character that makes you dig that deep, sometimes the story is also the main star of the movie,” she added.

”Do Patti”, also starring Kajol, will see Sanon make her production debut. It is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and is written by Kanika Dhillon, who also serves as a producer on the Netflix movie.

Producing films is a tough job, she said.

”There are a lot of things that happen on a set and there are a lot of ups and downs that you don’t want while making a film.

”There are a lot of things that are not in your control. The time limit, budget, and how hard it is to make music. There are times when things get changed on the edit table. I feel editing is something that makes the film,” Sanon added. (PTI)