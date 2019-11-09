Hope no new issue crops up in name of religion: NCP on SC verdict

MUMBAI: The NCP on Saturday hoped no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion following the supreme court verdict on Saturday that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said it had been the position of the party to accept the SC verdict.

“It has been our position right from the beginning that we will accept the supreme court verdict and all should accept it. Hope no new dispute crops up in the country in the

name of religion,” Malik tweeted.

Malik also urged people to maintain peace and harmony. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

“People had been saying even before the judgement was given that they will accept whatever is the verdict. But people should not claim credit for this, should not celebrate

with enthusiasm, should not hurt sentiments of anyone. People should accept such a position,” Malik added.

“We hope no new dispute is created by any organisation or political party in the future in the name of religion. It is a historic verdict and our position is clear right from the

beginning,” he noted. (agencies)