NEW DELHI: PM says faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayer charter part of new platform ‘Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest’.

Honest taxpayers play important role in national development, says PM Modi launching new tax platform.

Policy-driven governance minimises grey areas, cutting discretion, says PM.

Faceless assessment, taxpayer charter starts from today, faceless appeal to begin from Sept 25 said PM.

Fundamental reforms were needed in Indian tax system, says PM.

