Honda launches all-new 100cc bike Shine

Mumbai, Mar 15: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched Shine 100 in India.

To be vailable in 5 color options, the two-wheeler has been priced at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Shine is the most popular and trusted motorcycle brand in its category. Today we unveil Honda’s all new 100cc motorcycle – Shine 100 which is designed and built to refortify the Shine legacy. Shine 100 is Honda’s next big leap to make mobility more accessible and affordable for people across India.”

“We are proud to present a robust, reliable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle for customers in the basic commuter category. As we launch the Shine 100, we continue to prioritize the needs and aspirations of our customers and strive to exceed their expectations in every step of this journey,” he added.

(UNI)