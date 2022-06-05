Honda drives in City e:HEV tagged at Rs 19.49 lakh

New Delhi, May 4: Honda Cars India on Wednesday said it has launched City e:HEV priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), marking its debut in the strong hybrid electric vehicle segment in the country.

The City e:HEV is the first car in the mainstream segment equipped with strong hybrid electric technology, the automaker said in a statement.

As per the company, the model, an extension of its City model range, features self-charging two-motor strong hybrid system connected to a 1.5 litre petrol engine, entailing a peak power of 126 PS and fuel efficiency of 26.5 km per litre.

Honda has also introduced its advanced intelligent safety technology “Honda SENSING” for the first time in India with the new City e:HEV.

The company has reiterated its global vision to realise carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050, it noted.

“Today, we embark on our electrification journey in India with the launch of new City e:HEV, reaffirming our commitment to bringing the best and most meaningful technologies to the country,” Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura stated.

The tremendous response received on the unveiling of the model last month reflects the acceptance of the strong hybrid technology in the mainstream segment, he added.

“We believe this self-charging hybrid electric model, which comes with first-in-segment advanced intelligent suite of safety technologies Honda SENSING, is the most practical solution available in the market and will help customers in making a smooth transition towards an electrified future,” Tsumara said.

Besides great performance, the revolutionary self-charging two-motor strong hybrid system offers outstanding fuel economy of 26.5 km/l with ultra-low emissions, he added.

“We are manufacturing the City e:HEV in India in line with our commitment towards the Indian Government’s Make-in-India vision,” Tsumara said.

The company is producing the model at its Tapukara, Rajasthan-based manufacturing facility.

Honda said it will begin the deliveries of the model from its dealer network across the country immediately after the launch.

City e:HEV offers three driving modes – EV drive, hybrid drive and engine drive, along with regeneration mode during deceleration. The model also comes with safety features, including collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation (RDM), lane keeping assist system (LKAS) and auto high-beam.

The sedan also comes equipped with 37 connected features which now work with smart watch devices in addition to already existing integration with Alexa and OK Google.

The automaker said it is offering 3-year unlimited kilometres warranty as standard while the warranty on lithium-ion battery will be 8-year or 1.6 lakh km (whichever comes first) from the date of car purchase.

Honda globally plans to launch 30 EV models by 2030, with an annual production volume of more than two million units.

The auto major aims to invest around USD 40 billion over the next 10 years in the EV space. (PTI)