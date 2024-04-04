Honda Cars names Ryuto Shimzu as new Director Marketing-Sales

NEW DELHI, Apr 4: Honda Cars India on Thursday said it has appointed Ryuto Shimizu as the company’s new Director (Marketing & Sales).

He replaces Yuichi Murata who has moved to Honda Mexico as President.

Shimizu has been associated with Honda for over 25 years and has worked across several international markets during the span of his career including Japan, China and Thailand, the automaker said in a statement.

He has worked across the domain of marketing & sales including product planning, overseas operations, and business planning, among others, it added.

Prior to joining Honda Cars India, he was in-charge of the Business Planning Office at Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co Ltd from 2021-2023. (PTI)