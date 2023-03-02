Honda Cars launches New City, New City e:HEV in India

New Delhi, Mar 2: Honda Cars India Ltd launched the New City (Petrol) and New City e:HEV in the Indian market on Thursday.

Both the models are BS-6 RDE compliant on E5 fuel and E20 material compatible, a statement from the company said.

While New City Petrol will be available at a price range between Rs.11,49,000 and Rs.15,97,000 Ex showroom prices (New Delhi), New City e:HEV has been priced at a range of Rs.18,89,000 to Rs.20,39,000, the statement said.

Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said ?Honda City has been our strongest pillar of business, defining the mid-size sedan segment in India and has achieved immense success during its 25-year glorious legacy.

With India as the lead market for the model, we are excited to introduce the New City with sportier new look and enhanced new features for advanced safety, connectivity and convenience. We are confident that our esteemed customers who are increasingly prioritising Safety and Eco-friendliness in their vehicle choice will appreciate the New City.”

“The expansion of Honda Sensing application in New City Petrol line-up and new grade introduction for City e:HEV is aligned with Honda’s global vision to promote safety, environment friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles that meet the changing needs and preferences of today’s consumers,” he said.

(UNI)