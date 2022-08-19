Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets another one-year extension

New Delhi, August 19: The Central Government on Friday extended for the third time the service tenure of Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla for another year up to August 22, 2023.

Bhalla’s current tenure is scheduled to come to an end next week on August 22.

An order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said the extension of service has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 08, 2022, i.e. up to August 08, 2023, in relaxation of FR 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” the order read.

Bhalla, a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019. His tenure was extended for one year till August 22, 2022 in August last year for the second time. Bhalla’s tenure as Home Secretary was extended till August 22, 2021, for the first time in October 2020.

He was initially set to retire in November 2020. (Agencies)