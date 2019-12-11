NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah moves citizenship amendment bill in Rajya Sabha.
Opposition members move resolution to send controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill to Rajya Sabha select committee.
Amit Shah rejects charge of vote bank politics, says BJP declared its intention to bring such legislation in manifesto. (agencies)
