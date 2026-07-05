Homage to the Founding Editor

Today, as the 14th anniversary of S.D. Rohmetra, Founding Editor of the Daily Excelsior, dawns upon us; we pause once more in solemn remembrance of a man whose indomitable spirit continues to animate every column, every headline, and every editorial verdict this institution has ever pronounced. Fourteen years is a considerable span, long enough for memories to fade and legacies to dissolve into sentiment. Yet with S.D. Rohmetra, the opposite has occurred: his ideals have only crystallised further, hardening into the very bedrock upon which Daily Excelsior stands today.

S.D. Rohmetra possessed that rarest of journalistic virtues: incorruptibility, treating editorial integrity not as an aspiration but as an inviolable covenant with his readers. His leadership was neither ostentatious nor authoritarian; it was quietly magisterial. He led by exacting example, not decree, cultivating in his newsroom a culture where diligence was sacrosanct and mediocrity was anathema. Colleagues who worked under him recall a man of formidable discernment, capable of distilling chaos into clarity, his editorial instincts sharpened by decades of navigating turbulent and often perilous terrain.

What distinguished S.D. Rohmetra most emphatically, however, was his singular refusal to be intimidated. During the darkest years of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, when the press across the region was cowed into silence by threats, diktats, and the ever-present spectre of violence, he stood resolutely defiant. While many publications capitulated to the demands of extremist elements, muzzling their own voices out of fear, he did the unthinkable - continued to publish the truth. His refusal to comply with terrorist ultimatums was not recklessness but a calculated act of moral courage, a declaration that the pen would not be silenced by the gun. This obduracy, this steadfast refusal to capitulate, remains unmatched.

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His nationalism was neither performative nor jingoistic-it was deeply felt and consistently demonstrated. He believed, with unwavering conviction, that the newspaper he had founded owed its first allegiance to the nation and its people. "Country first" was not a slogan he coined for effect; it was the animating principle behind every news and editorial decision he made. Even as insurgency threatened to fracture the social fabric of the region, he ensured that Daily Excelsior remained a bulwark of national unity, presenting facts without succumbing to the seductions of sensationalism or separatist sympathy. He recognised, decades before it became fashionable to say so, that a free press and a secure nation were not contradictory ideals but complimentary imperatives.

No tidings were too trifling to merit his attention; every matter of public consequence received its rightful due. He spared no administrative fault line from scrutiny, however inconsequential it may have appeared. Narcotics, joblessness, industrial stagnation, the parlous state of medical infrastructure, the perennial afflictions of water and power scarcity, and the crying necessity for flyovers-all were interrogated with unstinting rigour, addressed in both letter and spirit, never merely acknowledged in passing.

Perhaps most remarkably, S.D. Rohmetra possessed an almost prophetic foresight. Long before digitisation became the industry's watchword, he had already begun contemplating how Daily Excelsior might evolve beyond the constraints of print. He was neither inclined to tradition for its own sake nor by novelty for its glamour; rather, he approached innovation with the same rigour he applied to editorial matters, weighing each transformation against the touchstone of journalistic integrity. The seamless transition of Daily Excelsior into the digital sphere, which we now often take credit for, owes its origins entirely to the groundwork he laid with such prescience.

He was, above all, a builder of institutions rather than a mere occupant of office. He did not simply edit a newspaper; he architected a movement, one predicated on veracity, fearlessness, and unimpeachable service to the public. He mentored generations of journalists, many of whom now occupy positions of eminence, each carrying forward some fragment of the wisdom he generously imparted. His door was perpetually open-not merely to seasoned professionals but to fledgling reporters seeking guidance or simply a word of encouragement.

Fourteen years have elapsed since his passing, yet his presence remains ineluctable within these pages. Every investigative report that refuses to flinch from uncomfortable truths, every editorial that dares challenge entrenched interests, every dispatch filed from the region's most volatile corners bears the unmistakable imprint of his founding vision. We, his successors, remain custodians of an inheritance far weightier than mere circulation figures; we are custodians of a philosophy.

On this solemn occasion, we renew our pledge to uphold the exacting standards he bequeathed to us-standards of veracity, courage, and incorruptible service to the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. We remain profoundly indebted to our readers, whose enduring loyalty is itself a tribute to the foundations he so painstakingly laid. S.D. Rohmetra may no longer walk among us, but his ethos remains indelibly woven into the fabric of this institution, guiding our editorial compass with undiminished clarity. His legacy is a living mandate that continues to inform our every endeavour.

In an industry increasingly beset by expediency, his example stands as a rebuke to complacency and a summons to conscience. We remember him not with maudlin sentimentality but with the sober recognition that greatness of this calibre demands perpetual emulation rather than passive commemoration. Fourteen years hence, the torch he lit burns as fiercely as ever, and the onus rests upon us, his inheritors, to ensure its flame is never allowed to falter.

- Kamal and Neeraj