Holy mace to be taken to cave shrine on August 22

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: The holy Chhari Mubarak, the Silver Mace of Lord Shiva, will be taken to Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas on August 22 for final Puja on Sharad Purnima (Raksha bandhan festival).

The announcement to this effect was made by Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the Chhari Mubarak at Srinagar today.

He said though the yatra 2021 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, all age-old traditional rituals associated with the annual pilgrimage will be performed as per routine.

Mahant Deependra Giri said, he met Jammu and Kashmir, Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha yesterday evening and presented him the detailed programme of Chhari-Mubarak Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra for the year 2021.

Lt Governor has assured that the State Government will make all the necessary arrangements for Chhari-Mubarak of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Mahant Ji said.

In the wake of cancellation of pilgrimage for the second consecutive year due to pandemic, the Chhari-Mubarak will be symbolic but the age-old traditions will be performed as per routine.

As per the traditions, rituals namely ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ that mark the commencement of annual Chhari-Mubarak Yatra will be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ (Vyas- Purnima) falling on July 24, 2021.

Chhari-Mubarak will be taken to historic Shankracharya Temple on August 8 and Sharika Bhawani Temple on August 9 before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on August 11, 2021.

After performing Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on August 13, Mahant Ji with limited number of Sadhus and devotees will carry the holy Mace to Amarnath cave shrine, situated in Himalayas in South Kashmir at an altitude of 13500 feet to have ‘Darshan’ on ‘Shravan-Purnima’, August 22.

Mahant Ji said at the holy cave Lord Shiva manifested into Ice Lingam and on the request of Goddess Parvati recounted the secret story by listening to which one gets rid of cycle of life and death.

On Shravan Purnima, traditional Pujan will be performed chanting Vedic Hymns, collective prayers will also be offered before Shri Amarnath Ji to eradicate and to wipe out the Corona pandemic at the earliest. Prayers for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir will also be offered, he added.