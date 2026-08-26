Holy mace reaches Sheshnag

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Chhari Mubarak of Shri Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri reached at Sheshnag from Chandanwari on Tuesday after making a night halt at Chandanwari on Monday.

The authorities have made tight security arrangements on entire track right from Pahalgam to cave shrine.

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A sizeable number of Sadhus accompany the holy mace.

The Chhari Mubarak had reached Chandanwari on Monday afternoon after two-night halts at Pahalgam on ‘Shravan Shukl Paksh Dashmi’ and ‘Ekadashi’ i.e the 22nd and 23rd of August, respectively.

At Sheshnag Chhari Mubarak took a holy dip in the spring which was followed by Pujan at the banks of Sheshnag by Mahant Deependra Giri and Sadhus.

On August 26 morning, Chhari Mubarak shall begin its journey from Sheshnag for two night halts i.e on August 26 and 27 at Panchtarni the last halting camp enroute to holy Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The Chhari Mubarak led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji its sole custodian has left for the annual course of pilgrimage from its abode Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar on August 22. After paying obeisance at various temples enroute to maintain the age old tradition, it reached Pahalgam on August 22 evening and stayed there for two nights i.e August 22 and 23. On August 24 it left for Chandanwari.

The holy mace will reach cave shrine on auspicious Day of Sawan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival on August 28 and after day long Puja at the cave shrine in a traditional way, the holy mace will return in the evening towards Panchtarni. With a night halt at Panchtarni it will return towards Pahalgam next day. After a night halt at Pahalgam the holy mace will perform all the rituals at the bank of river Lidder on August 30 and return to its abode Dashnami Akhara Srinagar in the evening.