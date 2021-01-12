Hold regular cadre review

Cadre review proposals are mandatorily to be submitted by the States and the Union Territories that too in time to the Central Government in respect of the composition and the strength of the IAS officers to be reviewed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for necessary planning of cadre adjustments. This is being done periodically in consultation with respective State and UT Governments. Not only does a foolproof mechanism get in place for net requirement of the officers but opens up promotional avenues too for them. In other words , the entire exercise is necessary for carrying out cadre reviewing and notifying the same in a transparent manner. However, there are very few vacancies of the All India Services in Jammu and Kashmir which is primarily due to a lackadaisical approach towards this vital issue adopted by the previous State Governments for reasons not known. Such an approach to the issue has led to many humps in the smooth posting and ”adjustment” of the eligible personnel of the said cadre and this all has happened despite four reminders by the concerned Union Ministry having been sent to the then Government. The travesty is that as against a required and sanctioned strength of 137 officers in IAS cadre , only 58 are working in Jammu and Kashmir. The immediate fall out of such an over assertive and avoidably imposing approach and stand of the previous Governments of the erstwhile state has resulted into not getting adjusted in Jammu and Kashmir itself those youth who recently had cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)examinations. One more development that has taken place on account of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 is the cadre merging into the Arunachal Pradesh -Goa -Mizorum-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. That is why, it is firmly believed that an intentional or unintentional administrativeoversight, if not a mistake of today, like for instance not doing the exercise of cadre reviewing periodically had wider ramifications for many more years to come. We do not intend to be inelastic in our opinion about the allotment of the cadre to their respective states only hence not in respect of Jammu and Kashmir too as the cadre is of All India levels where mobility and wide exposure are inherent pre-requisites for better performance and for maintaining better levels of standards of administration. By that standard, even next promotion to an employee in officer’s cadre in leading Public Sector Undertakings is linked with transferring to a place other than the one the particular employee hails from. Even inter-regional and inter-zonal transfers are just routine personnel matters and made compulsory. By that standard, IAS cadre officers cannot claim to be restricted or preferred to the home state for their postings and utilization of their services. The relevant rules are that an IAS Officer cannot get his or her home cadre, there being slim chance of it. However, there can be a chance if one gets a very high rank and supported by vacancies being in the home state for that category in that year. In addition to all these stipulations, giving first preference to home state can be considered. However, the fact remains that a candidate can be allotted his or her home cadre on the basis of the candidate’s merit, preference and vacancy available at his or her turn in his or her category