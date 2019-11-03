Hockey India names 33 players for junior men’s national coaching camp

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Hockey India on Sunday named a 33-member probable list for the junior men’s national coaching camp, beginning in Bengaluru on Monday.

Players will report at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus for the four-week national camp.

The Indian junior men’s team produced an impressive performance at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup earlier this month, beating Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia in the competition.

India finished runners-up after going down to Great Britain in the final.

The group has been playing together for over a year now and will look to work on a few aspects at the camp.

“This camp will give us a chance to focus on getting into good positions and creating goal-scoring opportunities. The group needs to improve on passing the ball and team coordination as well,” said David John, High Performance Director, Hockey India.

CORE PROBABLES LIST:

GOALKEEPERS: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak

DEFENDERS: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam

MID-FIELDERS: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr., Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

FORWARDS: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Arshdeep Singh. (AGENCIES)