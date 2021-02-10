HMSI H’ness CB350 crosses 10k sales mark in three months of launch

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its 350-cc bike H’ness CB350 has crossed the 10,000 sales mark in the country in over three months of the launch.

Commencing customer deliveries on October 21 last year, the company has reached 10,000 sales milestone in just over three months, HMSI said in a statement.

“H’ness CB350 is well appreciated for its modern-classic design, advanced features, refinement and build quality, not to forget – the rich, distinctive roar of the exhaust note. With a limited BigWing network, we have already crossed 10,000 sales milestones in a short time and carrying backorders as well across several towns,” HMSI Director – Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The company is making efforts at the backend to reduce the waiting and expand its BigWing sales network fast to more towns and serve customers better, he added.

Making a foray into the mid-size (350-500cc) motorcycle segment, HMSI had unveiled H’ness CB350 on September 30, 2020. It launched the bike on October 8, last year.

The bike comes in two trims, priced at Rs 1.86 lakh and Rs 1.92 lakh, respectively. (ex-showroom).

HMSI currently has 23 BigWing outlets and plans to have 50 such dealerships across the country by the end of March 2021. (AGENCIES)