H&ME Deptt Orders All Diagnostic Centres, Laboratories, Single Doctor Clinics To Register Under Clinical Establishments Act

Step will ensure verified health facilities, healthcare professionals in the private sector

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: In order to streamline the functioning of Diagnostic Centres, Laboratories, single doctor clinics in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department has ordered these institutions to register under the Clinical Establishments Act and the Health Facility Registry (HFR).

This step has been initiated in order to streamline and bring transparency in the delivery of healthcare services by private sector partners. The step shall also enable the general public to access verified private health facilities by mapping them on the HFR of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Simultaneously, the private heath care facilities shall also register the workers/ staff on the HFR so that verified health professionals are working in the private sector.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Health ecosystem has been implemented by the Government of J&K in July, 2022 and 100% Government Health Facilities have been verified and registered on the HFR portal. 82% of the Government Doctors have been registered on the HPR and 78 Lakh ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) Ids have been created.

100% empanelled Hospitals under the AB-PMJAY have also been verified and registered on the ABDM Digital portal. The Scan & Share queue less OPD token system has generated more than 12 lac tokens which has provided as a huge relief to the patients who used to stand in long queues outside the hospitals.