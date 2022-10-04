HM must apologize for betraying people’s mandate in J&K: Wani

* Restore statehood to J&K, hold polls: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), president Vikar Rasool Wani has demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah during his ongoing 3-day J&K visit must tender apology to the people of UT for having betrayed them.

Addressing a press conference here today Wani, who was flanked by Raman Bhalla, working president said that BJP betrayed the people of J&K by scrapping Art 370 from the Constitution through unconstitutional means. He said that it is an irony of the people of erstwhile J&K State that BJP divided the state into two UTs. He said that in the history of India, not a single state has been converted into UT while the UTs have been conferred State status. He said that the Home Minister must apologize to the people of J&K, restore statehood and hold elections to Jammu and Kashmir Assembly at the earliest.

Referring to Amit Shah’s speech on August 5, 2019, on the floor of Parliament, he said “The Home Minister had termed the abrogation of Art 370 as new beginning in the Jammu and Kashmir saying that its abrogation would help in quick eradication of terrorism. However, it is quite unfortunate that terrorism still continues across the UT so much so that today with Home Minister being in the J&K UT a Director General of Police (DG Prisons) namely- HK Lohia has been killed. “If DG level officer is not safe in J&K then how can the common people of J&K be safe,” PCC chief remarked.

Challenging the Govt’s claims of decimating terrorism, JKPCC Chief asserted that since August 5, 2019, as per Police data about 350 terror incidents have been reported in J&K including the brutal target killings of Rahul Pandit, Rajni Bala, Constable Ali Mohammad Ganai and many others. Questioning the Home Minister he said, “Where is the peace that was promised to be brought back by the Home Minister by eradicating terrorism?”

Bhalla said that the present Government has miserably failed to do justice with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the future of J&K youth are dark under the BJP Government. Everyday there is new scam and the recruitment of Government jobs are being cancelled by the J&K Government without any thinking about the disastrous effects on the youth of the state.

He emphasized that Govt must announce employment package for youth who have been the victim of recruitment scam in J&K. The Government should also provide remaining package of Rs 25 lakh to refugees. He also demanded restoration of statehood and early conduct of elections in J&K.