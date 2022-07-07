Home Minister Amit Shah unveils ‘Statue of Peace’ in Srinagar

New Delhi, July 7: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’ of Swamy Ramanujacharya in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir via Video Conferencing.

Talking about Ramanujacharya, one of the most important exponents of the Vaishnavism tradition within Hinduism, the Home Minister said the statue will bring peace and prosperity to J&K.

“The establishment of ‘Statue of Peace’ in Srinagar is a very good sign for Jammu and Kashmir. In the leadership of LG Manoj Sinha, J&K is moving forward on the path of peace and progress,” Home Minister Amit Shah said after unveiling the statue. He was addressing the gathering through video conferencing.

“In the leadership of (PM) Modi ji, Manoj Sinha ji has ensured a strong control on terrorism and benefits of govt schemes are reaching everyone in Kashmir without any discrimination,” Shah said.

He said people of the country had this expectation for long that Article 370 and 35 A should be abolished. He said the expectation was fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi and August 5, 2019 brought the dawn of a new age for J&K.

“This Statue of Peace will bring the blessings and the message of Ramanujacharya for Kashmiris of all faiths, and will take Kashmir forward on path of peace and development,” Shah added.