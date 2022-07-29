HM Amit Shah calls on Prez Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Jul 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu as ruling BJP and Congress continued to lock horns over a comment by a leader of the opposition party in the parliament.

What transpired in the meeting between the home minister and the President is not known immediately.

Called on Adarneeya Rashtrapati, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. @rashtrapatibhvn, Shah tweeted.

Parliament proceedings were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Friday due to protests and counter protests over Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary’s terming President Droupadi Murmu as Rashtrapatni.’

On Thursday, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman led the charge in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively against Congress.

Irani on Thursday had also demanded an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhary’s remark, leading to vociferous protests from the opposition members and counter-protests from treasury benches.

Both houses could not function on Thursday and Friday properly due to the pandemonium.

There was also a face-off between Gandhi and Irani during an interval on Thursday, inviting allegations and counter-allegations from both sides. (Agencies)