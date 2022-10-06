Hizb terrorist arrested with pistol in Awantipora: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, October 6: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a Hizb terrorist in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

A police spokesman said the accused identified as Danish Mohidin Ganie son of Ghulam Mohidin Ganie resident of Dadsara Awantipor was apprehended by Awantipora Police along with Army 42 RR and CRPF 130 BN at a naka at Chandrigam. A Pistol along with pistol magazine was recovered from him, police said.

“On preliminary questioning the apprehended terrorist deposed and admitted that he is terrorist of proscribed militant outfit HM active since 29-09-2022,” it added.

A case FIR Number 221/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation is going on. (Agencies)