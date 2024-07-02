Historic Transition: JKP registers 10 first FIRs under new criminal laws in 9 distts

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, July 1: In a landmark development, 10 Police Stations in nine districts across the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir registered 10 first FIRs under the new criminal laws, marking a significant evolution in the region’s legal framework.

The FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)-replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

In Jammu division, the first FIRs were registered today at Bishnah Police Station in Jammu district, Udhampur Police Station in Udhampur district, Pouni Police Station in Reasi district, Banihal Police Station in Ramban district, and Model Police Station Doda in Doda district.

In Kashmir Province, the first FIRs were registered at Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag district, Chanapora Police Station in Srinagar district, Kreeri and Panzla Police Stations in Baramulla district, and Yaripora Police Station in Kulgam district.

In Bishnah town of Jammu district, the first FIR was registered under the BNS on the complaint of one Srashat Magotra son of Jagan Nath of Nougran, Bishnah, who alleged an assault by one Raj Kumar and two unidentified individuals.

According to a police official, the case was registered under FIR number 85/2024, invoking sections 109/115/3 BNS and 4/25 Arms Act, with the investigation of the case entrusted to PSI Mohammad Zahid.

In Udhampur district, SSP concerned, Joginder Singh said the first case under the new criminal laws was registered at Police Station Udhampur vide FIR number 310/2024 under sections 115(2), 125, 351(3), and 352 of the BNS and further investigation taken up.

In Reasi district, a case FIR number 34/2024 under section 281, 125(A) BNS 2023 was registered at Police Station Pouni, with further investigation in the case started.

In Ramban district, the first FIR was registered under the BNS in case FIR number 109/2024, invoking sections 125(A) and 281 of the BNS 2023.

The Model Police Station Doda registered its first FIR under the new criminal law provisions. The case, FIR number 170/2024, was filed under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the BNS.

The historic shift from the colonial-era laws saw the registration of 5 first FIRs under the new laws in four districts of Kashmir province as well.

In Anantnag, the first FIR number 143/2024 was filed under Sections 125(a) and 281 of the BNS at Bijbehara Police Station.

Similarly, Srinagar’s Chanapora Police Station registered FIR number 22/2024 under Section 303 of the BNS and Section 135(1) of the Electricity Act.

In Baramulla, FIR number 93/2024 was lodged at Kreeri Police Station under Sections 303(2) and 329(3) of the BNS and Police Station Panzla in Sopore registered an FIR number 25/2024 under Sections 223, 303(ii), and 326A of the BNS.

In Kulgam, the first FIR number 47/2024 under Sections 74 and 115(2) of the BNS was registered at Yaripora Police Station.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, visited several Police Stations in Srinagar, including Kothibagh, to review the implementation of the new criminal laws.

During his visit, he interacted with officers and staff, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards in law enforcement to uphold public safety and security.

He also reviewed the integration of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and other digital applications, expressing satisfaction with the dedication and commitment displayed by the police personnel.

Pertinently, the new laws represent a historic shift in India’s criminal justice system. The Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita replaces the Indian Penal Code of 1860, emphasizing restorative justice and victim rights. It aims to address the root causes of crime, offering offenders a chance to reform and reintegrate into society.

The Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita replaces the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, ensuring swift and fair trials, reducing delays in the justice delivery system, and protecting the rights of the accused while ensuring public safety.

The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaces the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, modernizing evidence collection and usage by incorporating digital documentation and forensic advancements to strengthen the credibility of the judicial process.