Hindu right bodies stage mass protest in Shimla over ‘illegal’ mosque

SHIMLA, Sep 5: Hindu right bodies on Thursday staged a massive protest at Chaura Maidan here in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha demanding demolition of an “illegal” mosque in Sanjauli.

The Sanjauli area was choked as the protesters took out a march. The area teemed with hundreds of demonstrators, several of whom carried Hindu religion insignia, such as saffron flags and banners bearing Lord Ram’s image and the protesters demanded demolition of the illegal mosque in 15 days.

The protesters had gathered on the call of Dev Bhumi Shatriya Sangathan and Hindu Jagaran Manch.

Talking to the PTI, Hindu Jagran Manch’s Himachal unit president Kamal Gautam said their demands include demolition of the “illegal structures” where outsiders coming in the state take shelter besides abolishing Waqf Board. The government should take over the properties encroached by the Waqf Board, he added.

Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan president Rumit Singh Thakur, who gave a call to “sanatanis” to assemble in Shimla, said people from across the state responded to his call and demonstrated “Sanatan unity”.

The Thursday protest was a fallout of an attack on a businessman in the Malyana area on August 30, allegedly by some people from the Muslim community.

On Sunday, people gathered in Sanjauli and demanded the demolition of a mosque there, as well as action against the guilty in the Malyana attack under the charge of attempted murder.

Thakur on Thursday alleged that outsiders are coming to Himachal Pradesh in droves and demanded the government verify their identity and register their trades.

He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had called him on Wednesday and assured him of an action in the matter.

Sukhu on Thursday told reporters that all residents of the state have the same rights and he has respect for all religions.

“Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands,” he said.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said the mosque is built on government land and the matter has been sub judice for the past 14 years.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said there will be no laxity in dealing against any encroachers.

“Nobody is above law and whatever action is taken would be under the parameters of the law whether it is by the municipal corporation or police,” he said.

Vikramaditya Singh and Anirudh Singh visited Sanjauli area to take stock of the situation on Thursday evening after the protest ended.

“It is the responsibility of the government to maintain peace and brotherhood in the state and identification of outsiders should be checked,” Vikramaditya Singh said.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (BJP) said it is not a matter of religion, it is a matter of legal and illegal, and action should be taken against illegal construction. (PTI )