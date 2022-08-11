Himachal rains: Life badly hit

SHIMLA, Aug 11:

Normal life in Himachal Pradesh has come to a near standstill following incessant heavy rains.

The temperature has fallen by 8 degrees Celsius and people mostly remained indoors on Thursday due to the torrential rains across the state.

Reports reaching here said all the rivers and rivulets were filled to the brim and some were flowing above the danger mark.

Two women aged 60 and 16 were crushed to death as a house collapsed and debris fell on them in Kullu district amid rains early on Thursday, official sources said.

A flash flood in a ravine caused havoc and washed away several shops and at least seven vehicles.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg has closed all educational institutions in Anni tehsil.

Authorities also reported a landslide near Pandoh in Mandi, affecting vehicular traffic on National Highway 21.

In Kullu’s Ani, at least 10 shops near the Bus Stand collapsed and were swept away.

Several vehicles were reported to have been swept away at Devathi in Gugra, six kilometers from Ani.

Water entered many houses in Googra and Devathi villages. Several houses and vehicles in Googra village were damaged by the floods.

Traffic at many places has been badly hit due to falling of debris on the roads. Power supply and water supply have also been affected as the rains were preceded by sharp winds which damaged power poles.

The weather is likely to remain inclement in the state till August 16.

