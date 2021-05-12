Highway blocked, houses suffer damages

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, May 12: Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway got blocked and several houses suffered damages due to cloudburst, rainfall and landslide here today.

As per reports, Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway got blocked at several places due to cloud burst and landslides. Around three mud houses also got damaged due to heavy rainfall.

Officials along with men and machineries were rushed to the spot to clear the landslides triggered due to cloud burst and heavy rainfall.

The movement on the highway was restored late in the evening.