Higher educational institutions, schools to remain closed in J&K

Night curfew to also continue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The Government today ordered that all schools and higher educational institutions including coaching centres will continue to remain closed for onsite/in-person teaching till further orders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Government had ordered that higher educational institutions can be considered for reopening after July 31.

Latest directions were issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) Chairman-cum-Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today.

“All schools and higher educational institutions including coaching centres will continue to remain closed for onsite/in-person teaching till further orders,” the SEC order said.

However, it added, the educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

The State Executive Committee further ordered that cap on indoor as well as outdoor gatherings will remain 25.

“Maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25,” the SEC order said.

It added that night curfew will also remain in force in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir from 8 pm to 7 am.

On July 18, the State Executive Committee had ordered that higher educational institutions (which include Universities and Colleges) and Skill Development Centres may be considered for phased reopening for Onsite learning after July 31 subject to vaccination status of students and staff.

Rest of the guidelines/ instructions on COVID management in the Union Territory already notified on July 25 will remain in force.

“All Deputy Commissioners will focus on positivity rate of Medical blocks under their jurisdictions. Intensified measures related to COVID management and restriction of activities will have to be taken by the DCs in these blocks. There will be renewed focus on Panchayat level mapping of cases and micro-Containment Zones will be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is observed,” the SEC order said.

It added that the Deputy Commissioners will also keep track of positivity rates in the blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like public/private offices, community halls, malls, bazaars etc in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond four percent in these blocks.

The Government has once again directed the Managing Director National Health Mission to take up Panchayat level mapping and data capturing for tracking positivity rates on weekly basis in all Panchayats in consultation with the Deputy Commissioners.

“The District Magistrates will strictly ensure that there is full compliance to COVID Appropriate Behaviour and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code. The District Magistrates will constitute joint teams of police and Executive magistrates for enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour. The joint teams will submit daily report regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level,” the Government order said.