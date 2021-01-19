Higher Edu Deptt signs MoU with ICSI for up-skilling of J&K youth

14 agreements made with different institutions till date

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: In yet another major initiative, the Department of Higher Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for up-skilling of students.

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department Talat Parvez, while highlighting the significance of the MoU, informed that the department has taken various initiatives to ensure that the workforce of tomorrow has future ready skills, adding “the youth need to be motivated to develop a quality of self development and self entrepreneurship”.

He further informed that the new initiatives of Higher Education Department which are in sync with New Industrial Policy of the J&K and the National Education Policy introduced recently will in the longer run make huge impact on the skilling of the youth.

“The ever-increasing un-employability of graduates from higher education sector is a serious concern for all of us. In order to make higher education more meaningful and employment generating, the department has embarked on a path of up skilling the undergraduates across J&K, by embedding skill courses in the curriculum, or offering them as Certificate, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and Degrees while they graduate from the institutions of higher learning”, he further said, adding “many sectors like agriculture, horticulture, fashion technology, IT, paramedical, pharmacy, nursing, food technology, chartered accountant, etc have been identified where skill training will be given to the undergraduates so that the pass outs have a dual degree, one the normal undergraduate degree and other a skill degree”.

To realize this goal, the institutions/training partners with expertise in a particular sector skill will act as mentors to guide the hub and spoke to colleges in developing their curriculum and infrastructure as per NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) standards so that the degrees are acceptable nationally and internationally.

Director Colleges Jammu and Kashmir, Professor M Y Peerzada, underscored the importance of skill development programs which greatly help in developing industrial, entrepreneurial and social skills in students as per the requirements of market. He said that the department is working on developing existing faculty in various skills and Principals have been empowered to take the services of any faculty across the country having expertise in the selected skill.

President ICSI, CS Ashish Garg, in his remarks, stated that the corporate world is in dire need of youth with problem solving skills. He assured that his institution will extend all support for successful implementation of MoU for larger benefit of students of Jammu & Kashmir.

Pertinently, the Department of Higher Education has signed MoUs with partner institutions like SKUAST (K), IIHM, SKIMS, Institute of Music and Fine Arts, JK Academy of Art Culture and Languages, IUST, Central University Kashmir, University of Kashmir and National Institute of Fashion Technology.

The areas of collaboration are imparting skill to the undergraduates in the domains of IT and ITES, Food Technology, Hospitality and Catering, Pharmacy, Paramedical, Fashion Technology, Mass Communication and Journalism, Company Secretary and Cost Accountancy.

About 13 MoUs have so far been signed with different institutions for skill enhancement and one MoU with My transform for placements.